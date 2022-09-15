Storm Lake voters give the go ahead to $9.95 million school bond issue

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Storm Lake voters approved a $9.95 million bond for the second phase of the district’s Early Elementary School.

The Tuesday special election results showed a 73.97 percent approval rate, above the 60 percent majority needed to be approved.

The election drew 899 people to the polls, with 665 voting for and 234 voting against the project, according to unofficial election night results. Of the registered voter, 18.4 percent participated.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community," said Superintendent Stacey Cole. "We appreciate all of the great questions and feedback we have received throughout this process."

The bond is the second for the elementary school located on the northwest side of town. The first occurred in 2019 when the voters approved a $15 million bond.

This new bond will fund the addition of a 31,141-square-foot first-grade wing. The wing includes 12 first-grade classrooms, a special education area, art area and four multi-purpose classrooms.

Early Elementary School, which opened in January, currently houses kindergarten classes. Its kitchen, media center and gymnasium were built large enough to accommodate future expansion.

Approval of the bond will not cause property tax to increase, school officials say, because other tax levies will be reduced to offset the increase in the debt levy, keeping the district's total tax levy at $17.17 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

Passage of the bond issue would help ease a space crunch caused by growing enrollment, which grew from 2,577 students in the 2017-18 school year to 2,841 in 2021-22, an annual average growth of 2.45%. This year's enrollment numbers have yet to be certified.

This bond passage allows the district to move forward with planning for the third phase of construction, adding a wing for the pre-kindergarten classes that are currently housed in the East Early Childhood Center, a building that is more than 70-years-old.

Journal reporter Nick Hytrek contributed to this story.