Storm Lake voters to decide $9.95 million school bond issue

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- In 2019, Storm Lake voters approved a $15 million bond issue to pay for the first phase of construction of the school district's Early Elementary School.

On Sept. 13, the Storm Lake Community School District will ask voters to approve funds to pay for the second phase. This time, voters will consider a $9.95 million bond that, if passed, will fund the addition of a 31,141-square-foot first-grade wing at the new school located on the northwest side of town. Sales tax revenues also would pay a portion of the construction costs.

Approval of the bond issue would not lead to a property tax increase, school officials say, because other tax levies will be reduced to offset the increase in the debt levy, keeping the district's total tax levy at $17.17 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

"We knew going in if we asked for a tax increase, we would get an immediate no," said Jeff Tollefson, the district's chief operating officer.

Iowa law requires at least a 60% majority for bond issues to pass. The 2019 bond issue passed with 61% of the vote.

Early Elementary School, which opened in January, currently houses kindergarten classes. Its kitchen, media center and gymnasium were built large enough to accommodate future expansion. If the bond issue passes, 12 first-grade classrooms, a special education area, art area and four multi-purpose classrooms would be added to house the district's first-grade classes, which would be moved from the current elementary school.

Passage of the bond issue would help ease a space crunch caused by growing enrollment.

"We are getting more and more kids," Tollefson said.

If the bond issue passes, the district can move forward with planning for a third phase of construction at the Early Elementary School that would add a wing for the pre-kindergarten classes that are currently housed in the East Elementary School Early Childhood Center, a building that is more than 70 years old.