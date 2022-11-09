Student-led 'Farm Squad' holds annual plot harvest

Members of the North Scott FFA Chapter "Farm Squad" harvested 20-acres of corn at its annual plot harvest on Wednesday, giving seed companies a chance to test their products in an "unbiased" plot of land while students earn hands-on agricultural knowledge and experience.

The corn harvest followed the annual soybean test plot on Nov. 1. Eleven brands were represented this year, yielding 26 varieties of corn and 23 varieties of soybeans.

"It's a lot of hands-on work and communicating with other people," said FFA president Cole Wessel at the harvest. "Everyone's got a job here today, everyone's doing their own thing. If someone doesn't do their job, something will go wrong and we wont have the results we want."

The event was largely student-led by the "Farm Squad", a committee of high school students tasked with planning and managing nearly 70 acres of Scott County farmland, previously known as the "test plot committee."

"We changed it to 'Farm Squad' this year because it sounds more fun, something kids want to be a part of," community leader Janet Friedrichs said. "Because there's not many farm kids anymore, some of the kids we had out here don't live on farms."

Though Friedrichs is volunteering in her role, the former high school agriculture teacher has plenty of field (pun intended) experience — 14 years at North Scott, to be exact.

"The ag. ed. program has expanded so much since I left teaching 25 years ago," she said. "When the kids come out here, they see the genetics, nutrients and how the plant grows. This is practical, hands-on to what they're learning in the classroom. … They're learning equipment and engineering principles, which was not part of the curriculum when I was there. So what they're doing, I'm learning from."

Wessel, a junior, also co-chairs the Farm Squad. At the harvest event, he gave a farm safety speech to a group of junior high school students.

"It's just a great way to get them interested," Wessel said. "I think a lot of things seemed silly to explain to them, but they don't know. When they know more, they're more interested and its a much better chance of them joining in the future. That's one of the biggest issues in the ag industry, we don't have people going into it."

North Scott's FFA Chapter includes seventh through 12th grade students, including students from Davenport, Bettendorf, and Pleasant Valley schools. Seeing the way the chapter itself has grown is one reason Friedrichs felt prompted to come back as a volunteer.

"I love it, that's why I'm here. The kids make me so proud. For some, I had their parents (in class)," she said with a laugh, also thanking the community and schools for supporting the Farm Squad.

Liqui-Grow sales recruiter Shane Dierickx sees the Farm Squad's plot harvest as an helpful opportunity for himself and others in the industry.

"We'll take this information — along with our own crops that we put in for customers — realize what kind of ground is here, and take it to our growers and say 'Hey, this is a variety I think is going to work well on this field,'" he said. "In that case, we can help the grower get better yields and at the end of the day hopefully make more money."

But to Dierickx, its also a way to strengthen the agricultural career pipeline for local students.

"When it comes to production ag, our current customers average ages is like 60 to 70 years old. For kids who are 18 and interested in doing something like this, there's a huge barrier to entry," he said. "So when they talk to these older guys, they can say what they've done - worked with Farm Squad, put in or took out plots and gathered real-time data — all information they can bring to equip them to start working and slowly take over more acres. Or, they can take what they have to school, learn more and go into a position like mine to help growers in that aspect."

Wessel said Farm Squad helped him develop several skills, applicable in the industry and beyond.

"People skills, independent working skills, planning, being on time — it's an amazing way to be ready for careers later on," he said, adding that communication skills were his biggest takeaway.

Sophomore Ava Urbain said Farm Squad teaches students all the "little details" involved in farming.

"There's a lot more than just planting and harvesting the corn," she said. "I feel like I've learned a lot about the different varieties of corn today."

Urbain was in charge of labeling corn samples on Wednesday.

Dierickx helped the Farm Squad plan the harvest and connect with local seed businesses. They met regularly to ensure adequate chemical, fertilizer and seed inventory.

"I'm really proud of how hard these kids worked," he said. "This year's kids have really done a great job; they've paid attention well when we've had our meetings, when we're out planting and then today and last Tuesday when we took (crops) out. It's really cool to see these kids work as hard as they have, then see what we can they can do for years to come."