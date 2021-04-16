Students, community protests outside South Sioux City High School

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. -- Students and community members gathered at South Sioux City High School Friday to protest a variety of issues, including sexual assault, racism and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.
Over 60 people stood on the corner of Sierra and G street, as school ended for the day. The attendees held signs reading “power to the students,” “no rapist, no racists,” “We don’t feel safe," "support LGBTQIA+ students" and more.
Organizer and former South Sioux student Diana Ponce said the protest was about issues of racism and sexism in the school district.
A week earlier, students held a walkout to protest the same issues.
Ponce said the last protest was sparked in part by former assistant football coach Nathan Rogers being charged with sexually assaulting a high school student. Community member Jasmine Preston said students had complained about Roger's behavior prior to the alleged assault and believes if it had been handled correctly the alleged assault may not have happened.
Rogers posted bond and was released from jail. He is required to wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with anyone under age 19 and not enter any school or school grounds.
In a video posted on the school website following the initial walkout, Superintendent Todd Strom stated “protests, walkouts, demonstrations, those are forbidden in schools and on school grounds.”
He also stated students who participate in these actions are subject to disciplinary actions. Strom encouraged students to reach out to administration through a variety of resources. Ponce said in the past, students have attempted to email High School Principal Ashley O'Dell and they were ignored.
Preston said after the last protest, the school stated there would be no consequences, but a few days later, students received suspensions. Preston and Ponce said they also received a “cease and desist” order from the school.
Sophomore Rosaleena Hernandez and Senior Stephania Nuno attended Friday's second protest. They were two of the students who received a five-day suspension for attending the first one.
In a letter from Assistant Principal David Clausen, the reasons for the suspension included willfully disobeying a request of a school staff member or voicing disrespect of those in authority and using violence, force, threat, intimidation or similar conduct that interferes with school purposes or making any communication that would be interpreted as an intent to harm.
The two students said they want the school administration to be more representative of the student body. The students also want more representation for the Muslim students in the district and education, Nuno said.
While walking from the high school to Dakota Avenue, the group chanted “no justice, no peace” and asked for the resignation of Clausen and O'Dell.