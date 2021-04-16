Students, community protests outside South Sioux High School

He also stated students who participate in these actions are subject to disciplinary actions. Strom encouraged students to reach out to administration through a variety of resources. Ponce said in the past, students have attempted to email High School Principal Ashley O'Dell and they were ignored.

Preston said after the last protest, the school stated there would be no consequences, but a few days later, students received suspensions. Preston and Ponce said they also received a “cease and desist” order from the school.

Sophomore Rosaleena Hernandez and Senior Stephania Nuno attended Friday's second protest. They were two of the students who received a five-day suspension for attending the first one.

In a letter from Assistant Principal David Clausen, the reasons for the suspension included willfully disobeying a request of a school staff member or voicing disrespect of those in authority and using violence, force, threat, intimidation or similar conduct that interferes with school purposes or making any communication that would be interpreted as an intent to harm.

The two students said they want the school administration to be more representative of the student body. The students also want more representation for the Muslim students in the district and education, Nuno said.