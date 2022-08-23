Students get first look at Hunt during back to school night

SIOUX CITY -- After two years away, students and families got a first look at the new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School on Monday.

Back to School night gives students and families an opportunity to meet their teachers and drop off supplies before the first day of school and at Hunt it doubled as a first look tour.

The midtown neighborhood school, just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets, has been under construction for two years and will welcome its first students Tuesday. Since Hunt was officially closed in 2019, the school's students attended classes in the former Crescent Park Elementary School at 114 W. 27th St.

Third-grade student Benji Cortez said the new school is amazing. He attended the old school and missed it, but he also likes the new one. His favorite parts of school are the playground and math.

Benji's father, Edgar Cortez, said the school is beautiful and safe.

As with other new schools, the new Hunt has one main entrance, with a security system during school hours to keep pupils safe. Visitors will be directed solely to the principal's office area.

“That’s one of the important things now, it’s safe,” he said. “This is amazing.”

Principal Cami Barker said she was excited to welcome the students and families into the building and hear what they had to say.

She said staff has been happy with their rooms, furniture and – unlike the previous Hunt – air conditioning.

The L-shaped building is about three times larger than the previous Hunt, which once stood near the construction site. The old school, built in 1906, was demolished in June 2019. A few of the highlights of the new school includes a gallery room, black box theater and a large gymnasium with a performance stage.

Fifth-grade student Tristian Rager said his favorite parts of school are physical education, music “and all my friends.” His favorite part of music is playing the instruments.

Students and their guardians were given tours of the building and let into their new classrooms.

English as a Second Language teacher Jodi Juhnke has been with the district for 14 years.

While the teachers are excited about the new school, Juhnke said it has the most impact on the students and families.

“I’m so excited for our families in the community and the kids to have something new that belongs to them,” she said.

She said the upgrade is not for the teachers, it is for the kids.

“We can do our job wherever, but for the kids … they deserve this. They deserve a gymnasium, the deserve a library, they deserve this kind of facility,” she said.