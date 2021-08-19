Students, parents got an opportunity to meet their teachers during the annual back to school event

Jonathan Leon is going into fourth grade and said his favorite parts of school are meeting new friends and learning more, especially math.

His father, Saul Leon, hopes the students are safe and have a great school year. Jonathan said he likes wearing his mask and his father added that the students are well prepared for the school year.

"I think they're ready," Saul said.

Students return to the classroom for in-person learning on Aug. 23.

Masks will not be required, but strongly recommended, according to the school's return-to-learn plan. Enhanced cleaning procedures in place and new this year, the school has acquired 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests and will administer them with parent permission.

If a child becomes sick at school, the “caring room” will still be in place this year. The room is equipped with supplies and equipment to determine if the child should be sent home, according to the plan. If there are COVID-19 symptoms, the child’s guardian will be contacted and a rapid COVID test will be conducted with parental permission.

This year, the district hired ten certified nurse’s assistants to help with the workload.

With the heightened cleaning procedures creating more work for the janitorial staff, the school board approved the use of up to $3 million in ESSER 3 funding for hiring more teachers, janitorial staff and more. The school hopes to hire up to 17 part-time custodians through 2024.

