SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City School District students received honors Tuesday, after winning art and essay contests.
Sixth-grader Langston Saint was honored for winning the local and district Iowa Elks Association essay contest. Students wrote for the theme, "Our Flag, What It Means To Me," and Saint wrote how the flag has gone through substantial change over U.S. history.
More than 400 essays were submitted from nine area schools.
Additionally, Alexander Hernandez Martinez, a sixth-grader at West Middle School, won the Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest. The contest resulted in first, second and third place honorees in each of the elementary, middle and high school levels, and Hernandez Martinez won the overall first-place award.
There were 165 art contest submissions by elementary students, 132 from middle school students and 32 by high-schoolers.