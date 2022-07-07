Summer school is helping erase COVID-19 learning loss

SIOUX CITY – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant learning loss in students, especially the elementary levels reading and math skills.

The Sioux City Community School District summer school offers a fun and interactive way for students to make up for that loss.

For four weeks, students spend four hours learning and engaging for free. Every neighborhood has a summer school building.

SUMMER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES

On June 24, third-grade students played a form of BINGO using their vocabulary skills before moving on to partner reading. If a student got a BINGO, they received a small piece of candy.

Caitlyn Brand, a K-12 special education teacher, has taught summer school for two years. She likes to build relationships with students and dig into the curriculum to be familiar with what is being taught in general education.

COVID-19 IMPACT

The spring 2021 Iowa Assessments showed that 62 percent of third-grade students were not proficient in English language arts, and 36 percent of third-grade students were not proficient in math.

In the fourth grade, 33 percent of students were not proficient in English language arts and 42 percent were not proficient in Math.

Proficiency was much lower in minority groups. At the third grade level in English language arts, 80 percent of native Hawaiian or other pacific islander students, 78 percent of Black students and 70 percent of Native American students tested non-proficient.

In math, 80 percent of native Hawaiian or other pacific islander students and 65 percent of Black students tested non-proficient.

BENEFITS OF SUMMER SCHOOL

Brand said the program allows students to continue their learning and work on their deficit areas to “close the gap” between them and their peers.

Typically, she said she sees at least 50 percent of the class substantially grow, especially in reading. From the first week to the second, Brand said the students improved their reading skills by five words per minute.

Elementary education director Brian Burnight believes the program gives kids a chance to improve their reading, writing, literacy and math skills.

“When they start in the fall, they’ve really caught up with their peers or getting close to where their peers are,” he said.

Summer school enrollment was up a little more this summer compared to last summer, with just under 800 summer school students. The COVID-19 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding allowed the district to have every elementary school host summer school, Burnight said. Previously, the district would consolidate the program into three buildings.

Now, some teachers can teach students who they have previously had in the classroom or build a connection with, Burnight said. He said if the teacher knows the areas the student struggles with, they can focus on those specifics.

“That’s a big draw in getting kids to come and show up,” he said.

GETTING STUDENTS INVOLVED

In March, the district reaches out to families whose students may benefit from extra help in the summer.

Families sometimes have vacations planned, or students want to be outside in the sun, instead of practicing reading and math skills.

One of the main challenges with summer school is encouraging students to enjoy the program and show up. Burnight said the addition of a STEM session has helped.

Camp Invention is a program focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for elementary-aged students.

Funded through COVID-19 recovery funds, the program provides unique ways to explore, create and experiment, outside of the traditional summer school curriculum.

“The kids at the end of each week get to take home a new module of something they constructed,” he said.

Teachers voluntarily sign up for summer school. Each day they spend four hours with the students, and an extra hour for planning. This year, the district paid teachers $40 an hour, an increase from previous years.