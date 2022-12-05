Super senior: 90-year-old Geneseo woman earns college degree

Joyce DeFauw tries on a graduation cap during a visit to the Northern Illinois University campus in August. Contributed by NIU.
90-year-old Joyce DeFauw, a lifelong Geneseo resident, poses with a copy of her original Northern Illinois University student ID from 1951 during her pre-graduation party on Sunday, Dec. 4. DeFauw will graduate with her bachelor's degree in general studies from NIU on Sunday, Dec. 11 after nearly a 70-year hiatus.
A photo board and memorabilia displayed at 90-year-old Joyce DeFauw's pre-graduation party on Sunday, Dec. 4. DeFauw, a lifelong Geneseo resident, will graduate with her bachelor's degree in general studies from Northern Illinois University on Sunday, Dec. 11 after nearly a 70-year hiatus.
A notebook for guests to sign at 90-year-old Joyce DeFauw's pre-graduation party on Sunday, Dec. 4. DeFauw, a lifelong Geneseo resident, will graduate with her bachelor's degree in general studies from Northern Illinois University on Sunday, Dec. 11 after nearly a 70-year hiatus.
When DeFauw enrolled at NIU, the school was known as the Northern Illinois State Teachers College.
"I was the first in my family to go to college," she said. "My parents were very supportive. They brought me from my hometown. I had access to a scholarship, which was not used by other members of my class."
Jeanne Mirocha, one of DeFauw's daughters, said she initially was surprised that her mother took the initiative to return to college.
"I was thinking, 'Oh, my gosh. I could never do this,'" Mirocha said. "But as a child, you always think your parents can do anything, and she's proving this."
Mirocha said it's mind-boggling to see her mother, having been separated from college for so many years, sharing her experiences with other students for assignments.
"In most cases, it was her talking in terms of memories, and they (students) were talking in terms of history," she said. "Most people are never given an opportunity to experience another classmate like that."
Acknowledging how the phrase "you're never too old" often is tossed around in conversation, Mirocha sees her mother as a real-life example.
"They were able to find her transcripts from that many years ago. They had to do a little digging, but they found them," she said, adding that no obstacle was too great. "You can do it no matter what, if you really want to. And she did it.
"We're just so proud, knowing that she's our mom and was able to actually go through with this beginning to end."
Aside from her family's constant support, DeFauw felt a self-motivation to complete her degree.
"You'd like to leave things finished, not half-done," she said. "So I think that is the satisfaction that I will have. Not that I did it, but I was given the ability and the opportunity to do it."
Reflecting on her journey overall, DeFauw said she'll always cherish the memories she's made and the people who encouraged her along the way. For those who have strayed from their college degrees and may be looking to go back to school, she shared her biggest takeaway from her non-traditional path:
"Keep learning," DeFauw said. "You never know what you can do. I never dreamed I could do this. I was given the ability, time and the equipment. But otherwise, just keep learning and hang in there."
