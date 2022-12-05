Super senior: 90-year-old Geneseo woman earns college degree

It's not uncommon for college students to take a gap year from their undergraduate studies.

A 70-year gap, however, is quite uncommon.

Joyce DeFauw enrolled in 1951 at what now is Northern Illinois University, taking 1954 as a so-called gap year, which is a break from her studies. But it lasted much longer.

Despite a seven-decade hiatus, DeFauw is earning her diploma from NIU this weekend — at the age of 90.

"They (NIU) had wonderful instructors. I had wonderful family support and unbelievable encouragement from people," she said. "So I'm at this point now where it's about over."

DeFauw said she "can't imagine" her feelings when she finally crosses the graduation stage and has her college diploma in hand.

"I would love to be able to jump up and down, yell and give thanks. I think that's going to be very fun, unless I cry," she said with a chuckle.

When DeFauw enrolled at NIU, the school was known as the Northern Illinois State Teachers College.

"I was the first in my family to go to college," she said. "My parents were very supportive. They brought me from my hometown. I had access to a scholarship, which was not used by other members of my class."

She started as an early elementary education major, but she switched to home economics after her first year. About one semester short of earning her degree, DeFauw's educational journey took a turn.

"There was this man at my church that kind of caught my eye and apparently I caught his," she said. "Then, we decided to get married."

She had three children with her husband before he died unexpectedly. Five years after his death, DeFauw remarried and had six more children.

"So, with the large family and all of that, I was busy until he passed away," she said.

On top of raising all those children, she helped run her family's farm, taught Sunday school classes and bowled in leagues.

"When the children had grown and had families of their own, some of my children said 'Why don't you go back to school?'" DeFauw said.

With the support of her family, she decided to make her return to NIU in 2019. Her kids bought her first computer, allowing her to finish her degree online from her retirement home.

"I took a course each semester — only one — and finished," she said. "Now I'm almost done."

Asked the biggest difference in education from her first years to her last, DeFauw's answer came easily.

"One word: technology," she said. "My grandchildren and great grandchildren are much more educated or know more about it than I do. I know a very minimal, limited amount."

But she's thankful for her newfound interest in and use of technology.

"I use it every day, and it's not necessarily with school but with other things," she said. "I have a son whose very learned with computers, and he was extremely helpful."

Jeanne Mirocha, one of DeFauw's daughters, said she initially was surprised that her mother took the initiative to return to college.

"I was thinking, 'Oh, my gosh. I could never do this,'" Mirocha said. "But as a child, you always think your parents can do anything, and she's proving this."

Mirocha said it's mind-boggling to see her mother, having been separated from college for so many years, sharing her experiences with other students for assignments.

"In most cases, it was her talking in terms of memories, and they (students) were talking in terms of history," she said. "Most people are never given an opportunity to experience another classmate like that."

Acknowledging how the phrase "you're never too old" often is tossed around in conversation, Mirocha sees her mother as a real-life example.

"They were able to find her transcripts from that many years ago. They had to do a little digging, but they found them," she said, adding that no obstacle was too great. "You can do it no matter what, if you really want to. And she did it.

"We're just so proud, knowing that she's our mom and was able to actually go through with this beginning to end."

Aside from her family's constant support, DeFauw felt a self-motivation to complete her degree.

"You'd like to leave things finished, not half-done," she said. "So I think that is the satisfaction that I will have. Not that I did it, but I was given the ability and the opportunity to do it."

Reflecting on her journey overall, DeFauw said she'll always cherish the memories she's made and the people who encouraged her along the way. For those who have strayed from their college degrees and may be looking to go back to school, she shared her biggest takeaway from her non-traditional path:

"Keep learning," DeFauw said. "You never know what you can do. I never dreamed I could do this. I was given the ability, time and the equipment. But otherwise, just keep learning and hang in there."