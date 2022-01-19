Superintendent seeks board authority to implement temporary mask mandate for Sioux City schools

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City public schools superintendent Paul Gausman would have the authority to order a temporary mask requirement for district buildings, under a proposal set for debate at Monday's school board meeting.

Gausman will ask the seven-member board to add the authority to the district's AR907 policy, which governs operations during a public emergency. The board approved AR907 at the start of the 2020 school year.

The revised policy would authorize Gausman or one of his designees to implement a mask requirement for students, teachers, staff and the public on a time-limited basis district-wide or for specific buildings, according to an advisory released to the media Wednesday. Gausman is scheduled to discuss the proposal with reporters on Thursday morning.

The move comes as Woodbury County faces a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Four months ago, the school board declined to act on a measure that would have required facial coverings for all students, teachers, staff and visitors in all district buildings. Then-board vice chair Monique Scarlett pushed for the mandate days after a federal judge blocked a new state law that had prohibited local districts from adopting such measures.

The new law, passed on the final day of the legislative session, was soon challenged in both state and federal court. A state court upheld the law, but on Sept. 13, a federal judge ordered the temporary halt of enforcement while the courts consider legal challenges to the law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The federal suit, initiated by the Biden administration, argues the law discriminates against students with disabilities and serious health conditions, because their health is endangered by schools with unvaccinated students who are not wearing face masks.

As it has been in much of the rest of the country, the issue has been controversial locally. Two dozen 23 citizens weighed in during the Sept. 15 emergency school board meeting. The environment in the packed board room was heated, with people in the crowd interrupting speakers and board members with shouts, claps and verbalized frustrations.

Scarlett's motion to adopt the mandate died due to a lack of a second.

Other board members said said they saw no reason to vote on the issue, citing a flood of calls, texts and emails they received from students, parents, teachers and other community members opposed to the proposed requirement.

Scarlett and other advocates argued masks have been scientifically proven to be the second best way to reduce the spread of the virus, after vaccinations.

The composition of the board has changed somewhat since that meeting, with retired teachers Bob Michaelson and Jan George joining the board after winning election in the Nov. 2 election, replacing Jeremy Saint and Ron Colling. Dan Greenwell, a frequent critic of Gausman and his administration, is also now the board president, succeeding Perla Alarcon-Flory.

The proposed mask requirement will be on the agenda for the board's regularly scheduled meeting Monday, which starts at 6 p.m.

