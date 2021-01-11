Superintendent: Sioux City School District teachers could get vaccine by late January

From early October to December, more than two dozen class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning for two weeks, as higher virus numbers showed up in varying schools.

As of Monday, the number of positive cases in the county was above 12,700. There have been 173 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

Budget talks

In other business, the board members again discussed steps toward setting the 2021-22 year budget. Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship said general fund targeted spending will likely be in the vicinity of $178 million, for a total budget that will be above $200 million.

Gausman said Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday could announce a target for the amount of supplemental state aid that could come out of the Legislature. The potential amount of new supplemental state aid placed into the proposed district budget for 2021-22 was 1 percent and 2 percent, with scenarios of expenses rising at 2 percent or 3 percent.

There will be no budget discussions in the next board meeting on Jan. 25, but it will be a topic in the following four meetings in February and March, including March 22, when a final review is done, prior to passing the budget on April 12.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.