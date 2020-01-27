Superintendent wants to hire consultant to investigate West Middle School concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said he is recommending hiring a third-party consultant to come look into the functioning of West Middle School, after school board members two weeks ago said there is a need to investigate a possibly troubled environment at West Middle School.
Board members Dan Greenwell, Monique Scarlett and Taylor Goodvin said they had heard complaints from teachers about a vexing environment at West Middle School, and an eight-page summary was shared in the prior meeting.
Gausman on Monday said an outside party is needed "to learn what challenges really are there." He added that the "West Middle building culture" needs to be addressed.
Gausman put emphasis on pronouncing the word "student," when saying the third-party review would "focus on what students need" as the top of five priorities he recommends in the process. He said others would include getting actual data on what's happening in West Middle at a time while emotions are running high.
A printed listing reportedly came out of a meeting of West Middle School teachers in December during holiday break, which has been broadly shared among the board and district.
The Journal obtained a copy, which in one point says "student behaviors are out of control, and contagious," as "admins (administrators) will no longer discipline" and "teachers let things slide because there is no time for all of the documentation."
The summary also said the lunchroom atmosphere approximates a "war zone," there are an insufficient number of counselors, punishments aren't sufficient to match extreme student behaviors, and some parents are feared and catered to by administrators.
It also says West Middle administrators pass all behavior problems to the sole person in the dean position, and contend it is too much for that employee to handle in a school with more than 900 students.
Greenwell asked what consultant could be hired, and Gausman said he is working on vetting a choice with the Sioux City Education Association, a union that represents district teachers.
"I would ask that it not be K-12 Insight," Greenwell said, asserting that some teachers do not support that entity.
“We need to do what we can as a board to ensure any responses or communication with any third party by educators and staff members remain 100 percent anonymous. I have heard complaints regarding apprehension or fear surrounding the anonymity of the current survey systems. I want to do everything we can to avoid those fears," Goodvin said.
A West Middle School teacher and librarian, Kate Michaelson, encouraged the board members to give much more attention and supports to the three middle schools.
"We need to put student needs before district image. Put teachers in our empty classrooms, give us the resources that we need to teach and keep the focus on students and instruction," Michaelson said.
She added that the addition of four new school board members in November speaks to "a call for change." Michaelson said a move away from previous reading programs in middle school a few years ago and growing class sizes have increased "student anxiety and frustration."
Gausman said in setting the 2020-21 fiscal year budget by April, he is recommending more teachers, perhaps up to 25, be hired, in part to bring down class sizes. Michaelson said most of those should be going to middle schools, including West Middle School, which is located on West 19th Street.
In other budget discussions, Gausman and Finance Director Patty Blankenship shared some FY 2020-21 numbers, including revenue projections. Gausman said it is premature to expect legislators will give new money, or supplemental state aid, of 2.5 percent to schools, although he added it looks like the state budget could afford that level.
The meeting also included budget hawk Greenwell saying he wants tight oversight of administrative salaries, to make sure growth there doesn't outpace other important budget categories devoted to providing instruction. Greenwell said he also aims to reduce travel and consultant fees by at least $100,000, out of the annual budget which is above $200 million.