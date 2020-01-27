Superintendent wants to hire consultant to investigate West Middle School concerns

The Journal obtained a copy, which in one point says "student behaviors are out of control, and contagious," as "admins (administrators) will no longer discipline" and "teachers let things slide because there is no time for all of the documentation."

The summary also said the lunchroom atmosphere approximates a "war zone," there are an insufficient number of counselors, punishments aren't sufficient to match extreme student behaviors, and some parents are feared and catered to by administrators.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It also says West Middle administrators pass all behavior problems to the sole person in the dean position, and contend it is too much for that employee to handle in a school with more than 900 students.

Greenwell asked what consultant could be hired, and Gausman said he is working on vetting a choice with the Sioux City Education Association, a union that represents district teachers.

"I would ask that it not be K-12 Insight," Greenwell said, asserting that some teachers do not support that entity.