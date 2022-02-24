Tammie Atchison named Sioux City teacher of the year

SIOUX CITY -- West Middle School science teacher Tammie Atchison was chosen as the Sioux City Community School District teacher of the year.

Atchison has been with the district since 1991, teaching grades 6 through 8 science. On Thursday, the school held an assembly to announce her award.

"Tammie is a scientist by trade and at heart, her love for learning is contagious to those who explore with her in the classroom," Joe Hardin, principal of West Middle School said.

Atchison said she has always felt welcomed at West Middle and she has fun in the classroom with her students.

Seeing her students grow and how they learn science is her favorite part of teaching.

Superintendent Paul Gausman said there are over 1,100 teachers in the district and choosing building teachers of the year, as well as the district teacher of the year, are a time to honor those teachers.

Atchison was nominated by multiple people and Gausman said her ability to build relationships and support others was one of the main reasons.

"Honoring her is more than just honoring her time and dedication to education. She serves as a profound influence in fostering knowledge, understanding and exploration in her students," Hardin said.

The Sioux City Education Association and the district partner to choose the district teacher of the year from teachers nominated from all of the buildings. Each building also has a teacher of the year.

