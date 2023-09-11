SIOUX CITY – Taylor Goodvin will not run for re-election to his Sioux City School Board seat.

Goodvin was elected to the board in November 2019. His seat is one of five up for election this year.

Goodvin announced his decision during Monday’s regular school board meeting. He said changes in his life since being elected have impacted his ability to be present at school board meetings.

“It’s an extremely hard decision,” he said.

He added the choice was made more simple when looking at those on the board currently, as well as those who have expressed interest in running for the open seats.

Goodvin said if one wants a good community, they need a good school district. He said the Sioux City Community School District has accomplished phenomenal things in the last four years and has made strides toward fixing the culture, morale, student achievement and retention.

“We made tough choices. We listened. We listened to people who weren't used to being listened to,” he said. “Those are things I will always be forever grateful for that I was a part of.”

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Board President Dan Greenwell, Goodvin, Monique Scarlett, Scolaro and the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory.

Scolaro and Scarlett have also announced they will not be running in the upcoming election. Greenwell has not made an official announcement if he will be running. Philip Hamman, who was selected to fill Alarcon-Flory’s seat until November indicated during his interview he intended to run for a full term.

The ballot will have two term-length options for candidates; no one can run for both. Candidates can either run for one of the four available, four-year terms, or the one available, two-year term, which is the remainder of Alarcon-Flory's term.

Petitions to have your name placed on the ballot are due by Sept. 21. The election will take place on Nov. 2.