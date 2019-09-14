SIOUX CITY -- As students and teacher get their legs under themselves in the first month of the 2019-20 school year, day after day, pupils take an assignment and return a day or two later with the completed work.
But whether the task is 20 algebra problems to solve or a book report on assigned reading, the reality is not all homework gets done.
At times, the excuses students provide are flimsy and transparent, quickly revealing they obviously flat out didn't do the necessary work.
Sometimes, there are real-life extenuating circumstances, such as when South Sioux City School District middle school teacher Amy Hayes heard a sad example.
"Students had to complete a vocabulary assignment where they use the word in a sentence and draw a picture to describe the word. The excuse: 'My dad beat my mom up pretty good. When the cops came, I took it to the hospital to finish it. I must have left it there,' " Hayes recalled Wednesday.
The overwhelming number of the anecdotes Siouxland teachers shared this week on the most memorable excuses pupils gave for not having homework done on time fit in the humorous column.
Hayes had such an example.
"When students begin to complain about having to do their homework, I tell them that I cannot sympathize with them because I have 140 of their assignments to correct," she said.
"One student constantly wasn't turning in his work. His excuse was, 'Ms. Hayes, I am just trying to save you some time. More time with your kids, less correcting.' "
Travis Chizek, a math teacher in the OABCIG district, didn’t have a specific example of students giving unbelievable excuses. Chizek said he’s noticed a giveaway that students have is using “long, elaborate stories that seem to go on forever.”
The light gets shined on the truth soon enough, he added: “Eventually, the students will contradict themselves and will then just admit they did not do the work.”
Joel Bundt, a math teacher at MOC-Floyd Valley, took time to survey fellow teachers. Bundt said a middle school teacher shared that a student didn’t complete homework doled out on a Friday, because they were doing laundry all weekend. A check with the pupil's mother confirmed that the family did wash laundry, but "all weekend was a bit of an exaggeration.”
"I’ve had some good ones that were actually honest," Bundt said.
"One (high school) student said their homework was on the way to Mexico, which was legitimate because they left it in the vehicle. I had a high school student who actually had a little sibling who fed their homework to the dog, or at least tore it up and attempted to do so."
Here are other examples area teachers shared with the Journal.
MMCRU middle school teacher Kendra Knapp:
Knapp has taught middle school for a total of seven years and high school for two, "so I have heard a lot of excuses." She described her most memorable one as an assignment from the beginning of a recent year that involved notes over the scientific method and problem solving.
"They had to finish them at home if they didn't get them done during class time. A student told me his right hand stopped working, so he wasn't able to do his assignment. While we were in class the next day, he continued to say his hand wasn't working. I finally saw him pick something up with the alleged non-functioning hand and called him out. Needless to say, he was very embarrassed and got his work done," Knapp said.
South O'Brien language arts teacher Cortney Roskamp:
When collecting the November 2017 homework assignment at the start of class, a student "who was a repeat offender of turning in late work" didn't have hers.
Roskamp asked why, and heard this: "I was so tired last night after getting home from the ER (emergency room). I was doing chores and my donkey got out of the fence, so I was chasing her through our pasture trying to catch her. When I had her cornered and was about to grab her halter, she kicked me in the knee."
Roskamp added, "If you knew this student, she is pretty comical and was chuckling while giving us quite the retelling of the event. I couldn't help but chuckle myself as I said, 'Excuse accepted.' "
MMCRU industrial arts teacher Matt Hansen:
Over his six years of teaching, Hansen has high school students in the construction trades program complete a bid estimation for a building project students will complete over the year.
"While everyone was turning in assignments, I had one student who said he could not finish his bid. When I asked him why he was unable to get material pricing, he said every lumber yard he called was 'out of 2-by-4s' and they couldn't tell him when they would be able to give him a price on a single 2-by-4. To my amazement, he said not one but both of the lumber yards in our school district said they 'ran out of lumber,' so he would have to wait."
River Valley (Correctionville) science teacher Mike Persinger:
The "weirdest one" was years ago from a seventh grade boy, Persinger shared: "My little brother made a paper airplane out of my homework and it flew into the toilet, so he flushed it."
Rick Whitesell, South Sioux City School District:
Whitesell described a high school sophomore girl from a prior district in which he taught.
"The excuse was, she was going to finish the assignment at home before school, but then there was a report on the radio of a wind advisory, so did not finish it that morning. She continued to monitor the radio to see if school was going to be called off."
River Valley art teacher Jane Harris. Harris described eighth-graders giving a variety of sketchy excuses, including three memorable ones: "The Internet wouldn't load, so I couldn't do it. My little sister pooped on it. It flew out the window on the way to school."