Teachers, support staff to receive extra pay for after-school tutoring

SIOUX CITY -- Teachers and support staff who volunteer to work extra hours for after-school tutoring will get paid $40 an hour and $25 an hour, respectively.

The after-school tutoring is intended to address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Paul Gausman said the agreement was discussed over two weeks.

The Sioux City school board on Monday approved two memorandums of understandings between the district and the Sioux City Education Association and the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association -- the unions representing teachers and staffers -- through September, 2024.

The extra pay will be funded from the $38.9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Elementary Relief (ESSER) three funding. The ESSER III budget allocated $2.4 million for the tutoring through 2024.

The compensation for certified staff is also for duties such as after school homework assistance, summer school teaching, PLC meetings and collaboration with vendors providing tutoring services. This is an increase from the $30 per hour in the original contract.

Teachers will also be paid retroactively for any tutoring between July 1 and now.

Both teachers and support staff who tutor for three hours will be provided 60 minutes of time to be used for contacting parents, making transportation arrangements and completing other items to make tutoring successful.

Gausman said the main focuses are math and reading, but could be any subject if needed.

The school board also approved two other programs to address learning loss.

“Do The Math” summer school helps re-teach students in first through fifth grade their addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and fractions, according to the board packet. “Do The Math” materials were approved for $340,666.94, as well as pay for teachers to complete two hours of training, not to exceed $19,000 district-wide.

This is part of the $3.6 million ESSER III funding set aside for intervention materials.

“Varied Practice Reading” is an instructional method to teach reading skills. In the materials, students read three sets of passages that contain approximately 85 percent of the same words to help them advance their reading abilities, according to the board packet.

Director of Elementary Education Brian Burnight said the elementary version is intended to focus on reading fluency and vocabulary development.

“Varied Practice Reading” was approved for purchase for the elementary school for $59,499 as well as pay for teachers utilizing the program to complete two hours of training, similarly not to exceed $19,000 district-wide.

This program will also be funded through the $3.6 million in ESSER III funding for intervention materials.

