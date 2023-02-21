Three Lincoln teams captured first-place honors at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in Grand Island.

In Class A dance, Lincoln Southwest took the top spot in the high kick category, and in Class C-2 dance, Lincoln Lutheran also earned first place in high kick.

Lincoln Pius X finished first in the Class A cheer traditional category.

Here are the top finishers from competition Thursday, Friday and Saturday:

Class A

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Millard West, 2. Lincoln East; Non-tumbling — 1. Millard South, 2. Lincoln East; Traditional — 1. Lincoln Pius X, 2. Bellevue West; Tumbling — 1. Millard West, 2. Elkhorn South; Unified sideline — 1. Columbus, 2. Grand Island.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Millard North, 2. Elkhorn South; Hip-hop — 1. Millard South, 2. Millard West; Jazz — 1. Millard North, 2. Lincoln East; High kick — 1. Lincoln Southwest, 2. Lincoln Southeast.

Class B

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Omaha Gross, 2. Crete; Non-tumbling — 1. Beatrice, 2. Bennington; Traditional — 1. Bennington, 2. Elkhorn; Tumbling — 1. Norris, Grand Island CC.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Elkhorn, 2. Omaha Skutt; Hip-hop — 1. Bennington, 2. Northwest; Jazz — 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Elkhorn; High kick — 1. Scottsbluff, 2. Beatrice.

Class C-1

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Conestoga, 2. Broken Bow; Non-tumbling — 1. Auburn, 2. Wahoo; Traditional — 1. Bishop Neumann, 2. Broken Bow.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Grand Island CC, 2. Wahoo; Hip-hop — 1. Conestoga, 2. Platteview; Jazz — 1. Wahoo, 2. Grand Island CC; High kick — 1. Holdrege, 2. Hershey.

Class C-2

CHEER: Gameday — 1. North Platte SP, 2. Brownell-Talbot; Non-tumbling — 1. Cornerstone Christian, 2. Wilber-Clatonia; Traditional — 1. Louisville, 2. Gordon-Rushville; Tumbling — 1. Osceola, 2. Lincoln Lutheran.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Amherst, 2. Pender; Hip-hop — 1. Louisville, 2. Lourdes CC; High kick — 1. Lincoln Lutheran, 2. Superior.

Class D

CHEER: Gameday — 1. Loomis, 2. Kimball; Non-tumbling — 1. Kimball, 2. Elmwood-Murdock; Traditional — 1. Loomis, 2. Cedar Bluffs.

DANCE: Pom — 1. Randolph, 2. Osceola; Hip-hop — 1. Meridian, 2. Hartington CC; Jazz — 1. Silver Lake, 2. Stuart.

