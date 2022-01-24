Temporary mask mandates can be implemented in Sioux City schools

SIOUX CITY – Mask mandates can be temporarily implemented at Sioux City schools with high COVID numbers to prevent school closures, and given current absentee rates at some district buildings, the superintendent said masks might be required somewhere in the district by the end of the week.

The school board unanimously approved an addition to the district’s public emergency policy to allow Superintendent Paul Gausman to implement mask mandates for specific buildings that may be seeing high outbreaks. This policy is the same that allows Gausman to make changes due to inclement weather.

Gausman said he wants to keep schools open, and a temporary mask mandate at specific buildings may mitigate having to temporary close the school.

“We want to be able to look at this on a building-by-building basis,” Gausman said.

If 3 percent of the students and staff in a given building are absent, Gausman will implement a five school-day mask mandate. If the numbers do not drop, he may implement it for another five days.

By 4 p.m. on any school day, Gausman said he will have each school's data and parents will receive communication the day before the mandate takes effect.

District Communications Director Leslie Heying said the notifications will be sent via Blackboard (an online platform used by schools for various purposes, including communications), which sends text messages and phone calls to parents. The district will also post any such announcement on social media.

If parents or guardians do not receive such notifications currently, Heying advised them to ensure their information is updated in Blackboard by contacting their student's school.

The mandate will apply to all people going into the building, including students, staff, visitors and others, Gausman said. If there is a basketball game or band concert in the building, all visitors and students must wear masks.

If any of the three high schools have mandates in place, then the Career Academy must also have a mask mandate, Gausman said.

Districtwide, Gausman said he would recommend a mandate if there is a 3 percent absentee rate in both staff and students, but he would want to specifically look at the teacher absentee rate and communicate with the board members.

As of Friday, Gausman said there were multiple buildings with a 3 to 4 percent absent rate, though these have since dropped due to the weekend. He did not specify which schools might face mandates by the end of the week.

This new policy change comes shortly after the district reported the highest number of cases within the district this year, with 200 students and 109 teachers and other staff in district testing positive in the week ending in Jan. 14.

Gausman said he has the ability to review the positivity rates each day in each building in the district. This information, he said, will not be shared with the public because it may reveal who has COVID-19, if there is only one student or one staff member out in a given building.

Gausman said he receives communications every day from people approving and disapproving of a mask mandate. He added he will never get both sides to agree, but said they can agree on wanting to keep the schools open.

The superintendent also pointed out that anyone can wear a mask in the schools whenever they want to, and some students and teachers already do. A doctor's note must be provided if there is a medical exemption and a letter describing any religious exemption must be provided to the district if someone does not want to wear a mask for those reasons, Gausman said.

During board member comments, several board members thanked the community for their feedback via emails, phone calls and text messages.

Three community members spoke at the meeting.

Cassie Thompson spoke in favor of the mandate, saying science and data should lead public health decisions. She said transmission rates in communities follow school transmission rates.

Stephanie Andino said a mandate is an overreach by the board. She said the omicron variant is a "light variant," which she compared to a mild cold. She said mandates will divide the community, and the board should allow parents to decide.

With COVID-19 infections spiking in Woodbury County, the district needs to make decisions more quickly to respond to changing conditions with the virus, board president Dan Greenwell said Wednesday.

"The focus of the school board is to ensure that we keep the schools open and keep students in person learning, as the best possible way of educating students," Greenwell said in a previous interview. "Nearly a third of the people in Woodbury County are testing positive. What we want to have is a policy is place that makes sure the school district can respond quickly if we need to."

Four months ago, the school board declined to act on a measure that would have required facial coverings for all students, teachers, staff and visitors in all district buildings. Monique Scarlett pushed for the mandate days after a federal judge blocked a new state law that had prohibited local districts from adopting such measures.

The new law, passed on the final day of the legislative session, was soon challenged in both state and federal court. A state court upheld the law, but on Sept. 13 a federal judge ordered the temporary halt of enforcement while the courts consider legal challenges to the law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The federal suit, initiated by the Biden administration, argues the law discriminates against students with disabilities and serious health conditions, because their health is endangered by schools with unvaccinated students who are not wearing face masks.

As it has been in much of the rest of the country, the issue has been controversial locally. Nearly two dozen citizens weighed in during the Sept. 15 emergency school board meeting. The environment in the packed board room was heated, with people in the crowd interrupting speakers and board members with shouts, claps and verbalized frustrations.

Scarlett's motion to adopt the mandate died due to a lack of a second.

Other board members said they saw no reason to vote on the issue, citing a flood of calls, texts and emails they received from students, parents, teachers and other community members opposed to the proposed requirement.

Scarlett and other advocates argued masks have been scientifically proven to be the second best way to reduce the spread of the virus, after vaccinations.

Board Vice-President Taylor Goodvin said he wished he would have supported the mandate at the Sept. 15 meeting and said he is willing to do what needs to be done to keep the schools open.

