SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board has terminated a teacher accused of sending threatening letters to Superintendent Paul Gausman and other district administrators last year, and Julie Fischer said Thursday she will appeal that decision in court.
The school board voted 4-1 to terminate Fischer's contract, as recommended by Gausman, after a closed session meeting that lasted nearly five hours late into Wednesday evening.
Fischer, a frequent critic of Gausman and his administration, was placed on paid administrative leave in August 2018 after being charged with allegedly mailing letters anonymously to the superintendent and six other district officials.
The letter to Gausman warned, "Your time is coming……You lying SOB." Assistant Superintendent Kimberly Buryanek, West Middle teachers Jennifer Pottorff, Laura Stokes and Seth Sackman, and West Middle Principal Katherine Towler also received letters, which were critical of their competency and actions.
Board member David Gleiser cast the dissenting vote, while Mike McTaggart, Jackie Warnstadt, Ron Colling and Miyuki Nelson voted for the recommended termination. Colling, McTaggart and Warnstadt are former teachers. Board members Jeremy Saint and Perla Alarcon-Flory were not at the Wednesday hearing.
The closed session began at 4:30 p.m., and after a long discussion of the issues, the members cast their votes at 9:10 p.m.
In a Thursday interview, Fischer described seeing the five votes taking place.
"I was disappointed they voted that way. I would have thought I'd be cleared ... We are going to appeal in district court. I feel strongly I should have been exonerated," Fischer said.
Such a teacher termination hearing is rare, and district Human Resources Department Director Rita Vannatta said there hadn't been one in her six years in the post.
On Thursday morning, Tim Clausen of the Klass Law Firm in Sioux City, the attorney for the board, said he could not comment on the reasons for Fischer's termination. Clausen said the board will mail a written decision to Fischer within five days.
Clausen said the board was very thorough in holding sessions on July 17, August 1 and Wednesday.
"The board listened to over 15 hours of testimony and received over 50 multiple-page exhibits," Clausen said.
Gleiser said Thursday he would not comment on his vote until Fischer receives the written decision.
Fischer said her appeal will proceed once the board written decision is received. She said people have been overwhelmingly supportive over the last day.
"It has been 99 percent positive, people supporting me. They know I'm a good teacher and a child advocate," Fischer said.
In March, a Woodbury County magistrate dismissed the harassment charges against Fischer, ruling that letters may have been "annoying, rude and disheartening," but were nonetheless protected by her First Amendment free speech rights.
Union County prosecutors in April also dismissed a stalking charge against Fischer, who was accused of sending harassing letters to a female co-worker who lives in southeast South Dakota.
The letters were traced to Fischer through bar codes on stamps purchased at Sioux City's Jackson Street post office. Fischer acknowledged buying the stamps, but denied mailing the letters.
Fischer's attorney argued in court the question of whether she sent them or the school officials felt harassed were not the issue. Rather, she had the right to challenge the constitutionality of her charges under her First Amendment right to free speech.
Fischer, who has taught in the Sioux City district since 1991, most recently served as a TAG specialist and West Middle School teacher. She also has worked as a real estate agent for Premiere Realty Group in recent years.
A closed session into Fischer's possible termination took place on July 17, then resumed on Aug. 1. Fischer had fellow educators speak on her behalf.
Iowa code allows such exempt sessions when a school superintendent recommends to the board that it terminate the employment contract of a teacher.
In September 2018, Fischer told the Journal that more than a year previously she filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, "for actually bullying and harassing me. Because they do have a history of doing this to 40- and 50-year-old women. And especially women who've got an opinion."
The commission cannot specify the status of ongoing cases, and on Thursday Fischer said she can't comment on it either.