The letter to Gausman warned, "Your time is coming……You lying SOB." Assistant Superintendent Kimberly Buryanek, West Middle teachers Jennifer Pottorff, Laura Stokes and Seth Sackman, and West Middle Principal Katherine Towler also received letters, which were critical of their competency and actions.
Board member David Gleiser cast the dissenting vote, while Mike McTaggart, Jackie Warnstadt, Ron Colling and Miyuki Nelson voted for the recommended termination. Colling, McTaggart and Warnstadt are former teachers. Board members Jeremy Saint and Perla Alarcon-Flory were not at the Wednesday hearing.
The closed session began at 4:30 p.m., and after a long discussion of the issues, the members cast their votes at 9:10 p.m.
From left, second grade students Eden Roling and Zavier Woodruff recite the P.A.W.S. pledge at Bryant Elementary School in Sioux City Friday. It was the first day of classes at the new Bryant, built at the same northside site as an aging school of the same name that was demolished in the summer 2016.
Adrian Hernandez, a second-grader, lifts his arms up during a class activity at the new music room at Bryant Elementary School in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
On Thursday morning, Tim Clausen of the Klass Law Firm in Sioux City, the attorney for the board, said he could not comment on the reasons for Fischer's termination. Clausen said the board will mail a written decision to Fischer within five days.
Clausen said the board was very thorough in holding sessions on July 17, August 1 and Wednesday.
"The board listened to over 15 hours of testimony and received over 50 multiple-page exhibits," Clausen said.
Gleiser said Thursday he would not comment on his vote until Fischer receives the written decision.
Fischer said her appeal will proceed once the board written decision is received. She said people have been overwhelmingly supportive over the last day.
"It has been 99 percent positive, people supporting me. They know I'm a good teacher and a child advocate," Fischer said.
In March, a Woodbury County magistrate dismissed the harassment charges against Fischer, ruling that letters may have been "annoying, rude and disheartening," but were nonetheless protected by her First Amendment free speech rights.
The letters were traced to Fischer through bar codes on stamps purchased at Sioux City's Jackson Street post office. Fischer acknowledged buying the stamps, but denied mailing the letters.
Fischer's attorney argued in court the question of whether she sent them or the school officials felt harassed were not the issue. Rather, she had the right to challenge the constitutionality of her charges under her First Amendment right to free speech.
Fischer, who has taught in the Sioux City district since 1991, most recently served as a TAG specialist and West Middle School teacher. She also has worked as a real estate agent for Premiere Realty Group in recent years.
A closed session into Fischer's possible termination took place on July 17, then resumed on Aug. 1. Fischer had fellow educators speak on her behalf.
Iowa code allows such exempt sessions when a school superintendent recommends to the board that it terminate the employment contract of a teacher.
In September 2018, Fischer told the Journal that more than a year previously she filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, "for actually bullying and harassing me. Because they do have a history of doing this to 40- and 50-year-old women. And especially women who've got an opinion."
The commission cannot specify the status of ongoing cases, and on Thursday Fischer said she can't comment on it either.
