The 2022 Morningside Jazz Festival wrapped up Friday

Storm Lake Tornado Jazz tenor sax player Zoe Lopez plays a solo with the band during the 49th Morningside Jazz Festival held Friday at Sioux City's Morningside University. The festival started Wednesday and a total of 48 bands were scheduled to perform over the three days.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Juan Garcia Jr., a Denison Jazz One trombonist, plays a solo during warmups before the band performed in the 49th Morningside Jazz Festival held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Sioux City's Morningside University. The festival started Wednesday and a total of 48 bands were scheduled to perform over the three days.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Drew Paulsen, director of Sioux City East's Jazz II, acknowledges soloists during the band's performance at the 49th Morningside Jazz Festival held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Sioux City's Morningside University. The festival started Wednesday and a total of 48 bands were scheduled to perform over the three days.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Denison Jazz One drummer Sofia Guzman pulls her drum set towards a warmup room while getting ready to perform during the 49th Morningside Jazz Festival held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Sioux City's Morningside University. The festival started Wednesday and a total of 48 bands were scheduled to perform over the three days.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Corbet Butler, director of Storm Lake High School's Tornado Jazz, leads the band during a warm up rehearsal at the 49th Morningside Jazz Festival held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Sioux City's Morningside University. The festival started Wednesday and a total of 48 bands were scheduled to perform over the three days.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Storm Lake Tornado Jazz vibes player John Ching and bass player Joey Chanthavisouk play during the 49th Morningside Jazz Festival held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Sioux City's Morningside University. The festival started Wednesday and a total of 48 bands were scheduled to perform over the three days.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Denison Jazz One bass player Adrian Velazquez, right, and drummer Sofia Guzman assemble a set of cymbals before competing the 49th Morningside Jazz Festival held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Sioux City's Morningside University. The festival started Wednesday and a total of 48 bands were scheduled to perform over the three days.
SIOUX CITY – More than 40 high school jazz bands participated in the 49th annual Morningside Jazz Festival this week.
Wednesday through Friday, 48 area bands competed for honors and received feedback and mentorship from one of the guest clinicians.
This year’s guest clinicians were Dave Stamps from Gustavus Adolphus College, Craig Treinen from Washburn University, Darryl White from University of Nebraska, Darin Wadley from University of South Dakota and Joel Shotwell from Sioux Falls.
Each group was given 90 minutes to warm-up, perform and participate in the clinic.
The bands competed in 1A through 4A groupings based on school size. An awards ceremony was held at the end of each day to honor the winning schools, as well as an outstanding soloist.
In 1A Kingsley-Pierson won first place, South O'Brien came in second place and Logan-Magnolia finished third.
Camryn Johnson of East Mills won outstanding musician in class.
