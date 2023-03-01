SIOUX CITY – Perry Creek, Nodland and Sunnyside elementary schools are now International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program schools.

The program focuses on developing the whole child by fostering a love of learning, encouraging critical thinking, and promoting a sense of global citizenship, according to a Sioux City schools news release.

The program recognizes schools that have completed an evaluation process and have demonstrated a commitment to the program’s mission and philosophy.

“I am very proud of our elementary schools and especially our team of dedicated teachers and administrators who have worked tirelessly to incorporate IB principals into the daily learning at Perry Creek, Nodland, and Sunnyside schools,” says Dr. Rod Earleywine, superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools. “The program supports our commitment to helping students become inquirers, thinkers, communicators, and risk-takers.”

The program focuses on learners and promotes healthy relationships, ethical responsibility, and personal challenges, according to the news release. It also works to increase understanding of languages and cultures and explores globally significant ideas and issues.

All three schools were candidates for the program in 2021.