Three Sioux City high schools turned 50, the first graduating class members recall sadness and excitement

SIOUX CITY – For 50 years, North, West and East high schools have been educating Sioux City students.

The construction of those three new schools was full of firsts for the city, with strong community support, major learning changes and even some accidents.

The massive project was unprecedented at the time, with the three schools built simultaneously at a total cost of $13.5 million.

“The opening of the district’s three high schools 50 years ago changed the landscape of public education in our community,” said district communications director Leslie Heying. “The board of directors, district staff, and community involved in the opening of the high schools had a vision for academic excellence and school pride that still holds today.”

For many of the seniors, moving to the new high schools caused an unwanted interruption to their last year of school – separating them from their friends and making them feel like a freshman again.

“But somebody had to be the first,” recalled Cheri (Chedester) Cosgrove, a member of West High's first graduating class in 1973.

The beginnings

The idea of three new high schools of equal size was first proposed in 1966 during a school board meeting, pitched by Superintendent William A. Anderson, who had been with the district for just a few weeks at the time.

The district was struggling with four high schools of drastically different sizes, student experiences and inequality in educational opportunities.

Later that year, the school board decided they needed to understand the state of the district's buildings to see if it would be more expensive to build new or repair the old Castle on The Hill.

The school hired Glenn Lundbland of Architects Associated to survey the Central High School in October 1966. Dr. Norman L. Boyles, director of School Facilities Planning Services at Iowa State University, was hired four months later to analyze building utilization and project needs for the next 10 years.

In March 1967, the results Lundbland reported “hit the community like a bomb,” according to a Sioux City Journal story. The school's infrastructure was deemed out of code and completely inadequate for future learning environments. The cost of repairing the school would be half the cost of building a new one and would still hinder future learning, according to school officials.

On June 9, 1967, Boyles pitched the three-school construction idea to the school board. The consultant noted the Sioux City district's high school enrollment was estimated to grow from 3,600 students to over 4,500 within 10 years. He presented a variety of plans, including building three 1,500-pupil high schools.

Boyles said the district did not offer equal opportunities to all students. One high school offered 34 subjects while another offered 90 subjects.

The school board agreed to move forward with the project but wanted to have a comprehensive curriculum and facilities plan before they pitched the idea to the community.

For almost a year, a group called Project S – Sioux City Schools for the Seventies - did a district-wide survey and study of the facilities to create a comprehensive building plan and determine how to move forward. The group was comprised of 36 members representing various aspects of the community.

Based on Project S feedback and other recommendations, the school board ultimately decided three new high schools were the best option.

"Each building will include a little theater, an instructional materials center, a large gymnasium with seating space for spectators, a small gymnasium, a swimming pool and facilities for vocal and instrumental music in addition to regular classroom facilities," according to the Journal archives.

The school board faced the financial challenge of building all three high schools built during the same construction period with equal curriculums and space allocations.

To proceed, the district floated a $13.5 million bond issue, which at the time was the largest bond issue in Sioux City's history and reportedly the largest in the state.

The process of pitching the new schools to the community for voting was intense, with a variety of community leaders writing letters of support in the Journal and a group that led a campaign called “get-out-the-vote” to achieve the 60 percent "supermajority" required to pass local government bond issues financed with property taxes under state law. The main pitching point was the inequality in education for students at the time and the future use of three equally-sized schools.

In a Feb. 18, 1969, special election, Sioux City voters overwhelmingly approved the $13.5 million bond issue.

At the time, Superintendent Anderson said city residents "don't really realize what a great thing they have done."

The construction and opening phases

Work on the new schools started in the summer of 1970 and the huge undertaking had virtually no construction hang-ups to slow the progress.

A few of the challenges, though, included labor disputes, some damage from a snow storm and a crash of a 2 1/2-ton rooftop heating and air conditioning unit on West after the carrying cable broke on the helicopter.

Sioux City-based companies were the general contractors for all three high schools. West High School, which cost $4.3 million, was built by H.S. Construction Co. North, which cost $4.4 million, was built by Chris Hansen Construction Co. and East, which cost $4 million, and was constructed by W.A. Klinger.

During the construction period, the district made numerous changes to the coursework, rules and new boundaries for the three schools.

Central, Leeds, Riverside and the old East all closed after classes were dismissed in the spring of 1972. Central was the largest school at the time, with its former students were mostly split between the new North and West. Former Leeds students were sent to the new North, while former Riverside students went to West. The boundaries for the new East stayed almost the same.

North Principal Warren Montgomery had been in education for 19 years before becoming the principal of North High. He remembers being excited about becoming North High principal and opening a brand new school building.

"It was a fun and interesting time," he said.

Principals and administrative staff had the huge challenge of creating class schedules, changing rules and regulations, and generally preparing the operation of three schools.

During the summer before it opened, Montgomery remembers setting up a schedule and the curriculum for the school along with the other principals.

Similar to the students, the teachers were divided up between the schools. Central administration divided it up but teachers had some choice in where they went. He said Most East High teachers stayed at East and Leeds, and Riverside and Central teachers went to North or West.

The school names were determined by public vote, with a total of 82 different names submitted. The student body voted to choose the colors and mascot. For East, the selection of color was no contest and the East High School Raiders with orange and black was set in stone.

North and West had to flip a coin to decide. They both wanted scarlet and royal blue. Montgomery for North won.

Adjustments for students

Each school officially opened on Aug. 28, 1972. The seniors that fall had known since early in their junior year that they would be the first class to graduate from the new high schools.

Deb (Short) Pridie, a member of the first East graduating class, remembered the change was monumental.

All of the former students who spoke to the Journal said the new buildings were beautiful and exciting, but it was overshadowed by their disappointment.

Students who attended Central for three years were excited about getting a new building after seeing Central, commonly known as the Castle on the Hill, deteriorate over the years. But they were concerned about being sent to two different schools.

“We all had friends that were going both ways,” North High grad Rick Wagner said. “That was the least desirable part of it.”

As an athlete, Wagner remembered the sports teams were pretty split up after the change, and in their senior year, he remembers playing against former teammates.

Wagner originally attended Central. His friend, Tim Berens also had gone to Central, but was moved to West.

“As the years go by, more and more I wish we would have been able to keep our class together,” Wagner said.

North High '73 grad Pam (Olson) Calhoun said her senior class paid the price of a new school by being split from their friends.

Cosgrove also originally went to Central. She said she has come to terms with the change but at the time, it was hectic and chaotic. She remembers the work at West was not complete when the school year started, and they had to use old furniture from Central.

Though it was sad, Wagner said it was unique having many friends at a variety of different schools.

Riverside and Leeds were both small schools at the time. Kim (Moore) Linafelter said her class was around 60 students who had all known each other since kindergarten. Going to North High was almost a culture shock.

"We were not used to being with so many other people," Linafelter said.

She said most everyone who attended Leeds came from similar socioeconomic families. Most of the kids didn’t have cars of their own and their parents were working class. When she arrived at North, she met students who had cars and vacationed at ski lodges.

Despite the change, she said it was new for everybody and so they all mixed and did their best. Leeds had no sports for girls, so Linafelter remembers gymnastics and swimming were new options for girls.

At East, most of the students stayed together, but they were sad about not graduating from the old East High.

The old East High hallway system was a circle. Pridie remembered students would get to school early to walk the halls with their friends. She remembered school dances in the basement gym of East on Friday nights. Donna (Sadler) Jensen also attended the old East and recalled the circle hallways.

“It was just a really classic building,” Pridie said. Jensen agreed, saying the students liked the old school.

Pridie said it took a while for it to set in for students that they would no longer be in that high school.

“It was kind of bittersweet thinking that we didn’t get to finish in the school that we started in, but it was a bit of an honor the fact that we got to be the first graduating class of the new school,” she said.

She said entering the new East High as a senior was like being a freshman again. She said it took away the feeling of knowing the school and being the “big dog on campus.”

The students were blessed to have new, modern schools, something other districts did not have at the time, she said. She also said they were blessed in how the community supported the educational aspect of the city.

One of the changes most former students remember was going from an open campus model to a closed campus. Before the new schools, students would go out during lunch to eat at local restaurants or lay on the lawn with their friends.

The new schools were closed campuses and the students were not allowed to leave during the day.

“They were very strict,” Berens said.

Despite the challenges and disappointment, the students said there is a sense of pride in being the first class to graduate from the new schools.

Once the schools were open and operating, a Journal reporter wrote that the “dream of Anderson and the seven board members had only envisioned some two and one-half years before would indeed become a reality.”

Heying said because of those individuals' efforts, "thousands of students have discovered boundless opportunities and a love for learning that has continued for the last 50 years. We look forward to the advancements that will take place for our high schools and, ultimately, our students in the years to come.”