SIOUX CITY – Cooling units for all three Sioux City middle schools are going to be replaced.

The Sioux City Community School District on Monday approved a $1.55 million project to replace the chillers at North, East and West middle schools.

The three current school chillers are approximately 20 years old and are original to the buildings when they were built or remodeled, according to the board packet. The new coolers will be high-efficiency units and provide better cooling and humidity control, according to the packet.

Tim Paul, building services director, said the chillers are being purchased directly from Trane, a manufacturing company, through a pre-negotiated state bid and will be installed by contractors.

Paul said there is a year lead time on ordering chillers. He said it is a direct swap out so they will be able to install them either next summer or fall 2024.