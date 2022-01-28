Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to speak at annual Bishop's Dinner in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, a Carroll native, will be the keynote speaker for the Catholic School Foundation of the Diocese of Sioux City Bishop's Dinner.

The 26th annual event will take place in-person this year on Sept. 17 at the Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront in South Sioux City.

“We are excited to bring supporters and educators back together to spend an evening celebrating the contributions of our 16 Catholic schools,” said Lexa Hawkins, diocesan manager of donor relations.

Nurse, a Kuemper Catholic graduate, helped lead Kuemper to the 1985 state basketball championship. Nurse later played for the University of Northern Iowa.

After college, he took over as head coach of Grand View University, the youngest college basketball head coach in the country at that time. He coached in Europe for 11 years beginning in 1996, winning nine championships and two Coach of the Year awards while earning six All-Star head coach selections in the British Basketball League.

Nurse then coached the NBA G-League's Iowa Energy, where he led Iowa to a championship in 2011.

Nurse is currently in his fourth season as head coach of the Toronto Raptors after guiding the team to its first NBA Championship in 2019.

He also served as an assistant coach in the 2012 Olympics for the host British National Team. Nurse was named head coach of the Canadian Senior Men’s basketball team in June 2019.

Nurse is married to Roberta and has three sons - Noah, Leo and Rocky.

The Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools serves as the single largest fundraiser benefiting the 16 Catholic school systems throughout Northwest Iowa. Over 5,800 students receive a faith-based education each year in the diocesan schools. Proceeds from the 2022 Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools are earmarked for the Parent Partner Fund for tuition assistance.

Tickets to the dinner will be available for purchase starting Aug. 1 and can be purchased at www.scdiocese.org or by calling the Diocese of Sioux City at 712-233-7933.

In addition to ticket sales, funds are raised for the schools through sponsorships. For those interested in a sponsorship, the link is scdiocese.org/sponsorship.

