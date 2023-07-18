SIOUX CITY – Community Activist Trisha Rivers is running for the Sioux City School Board.

Rivers announced Saturday she will run for a seat on the school board this November, but did not specify whether it would be one of the four-year terms or the two-year term.

Rivers is an enrolled member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and has ancestral ties to the Meskwaki, Pima and Ojibwa nations, according to a news release. Currently, she works as the Siouxland Project Director for an indigenous-led non-profit organization, Great Plains Action Society.

“I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for the Sioux City School Board, every public school student should have equal access to the best teachers, resources, and connections that prepare students for the real challenges of a global society,” she said.

Rivers holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from The University of Northern Iowa and a minor in Mental Health. Rivers serves on the Sioux City Warming Shelter, the Native American Advisory Board for the Sioux City Police Department and the “Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee” advising the Mayor and City Council on Equity and Inclusion Strategies, according to the news release.

Rivers was the recipient of the 2022 Young Women of Excellence Award and the Human Rights Commission War Eagle Award.

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Board President Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Monique Scarlett, Bernie Scolaro and the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory.

The ballot will have two items and no one can run for both. They can either run for one of the four, four-year terms, or the one, two-year term, which is the remainder of Alarcon-Flory's seat.

Petitions to have your name placed on the ballot are due by Sept. 21. The election will take place Nov. 2.