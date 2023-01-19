Two finalists announced for Sioux City superintendent position

SIOUX CITY – Rod Earleywine and Geovanny Ponce have been selected as the two finalists for the Sioux City Community School District superintendent position.

Earleywine currently serves as the district’s interim superintendent and Ponce currently serves as assistant superintendent of high schools for the Houston Independent School District in Houston, Texas, according to a Sioux City schools news release.

The public will have the chance to hear from both candidates on Wednesday in the media center at North High School. Earleywine will be present for questions from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Ponce will be present for questions from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The district is planning to announce the new superintendent in late January or early February, according to the release.

Before becoming interim superintendent, Earleywine served as superintendent at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District for 15 years and before that worked for 12 years as Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s middle school principal. He resigned in February 2022. He was selected as interim superintendent in April 2022 and officially started in July 2022.

He holds a doctorate in education administration from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, a specialist degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Northern Iowa, according to the release.

Ponce is currently the assistant superintendent of high schools for the Houston Independent School District. Before that, he served as an area superintendent and middle and high school principal in Houston. He also worked as a campus curriculum technologist and bilingual teacher.

"Under his leadership, the District has implemented campus support plans to increase post-secondary opportunities for students, increased student industry-based certifications, and improved campus graduation rates in schools across the Houston Independent School District," according to the news release.

He holds a doctorate in public school administration from Texas A&M University, a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Houston, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the National Autonomous University of Honduras in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, according to the release.

The district received 23 applications for the position vacated by Paul Gausman in June 2022 for a job as superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools. With the help of the recruiting firm hired by the district – GR Recruiting – the school board narrowed it down to five candidates who they interviewed throughout last week.

The search began in the fall of 2022 with community surveys, followed by in-person input sessions with district staff, students, and the public.