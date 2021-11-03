Two former teachers join Sioux City school board

SIOUX CITY -- The addition of two retired teachers to the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors adds a "skill set we've been missing,” school board member Dan Greenwell said Wednesday.

Bob Michaelson and Jan George, both longtime teachers in the district, were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's election. Perla Alarcon-Flory, the only incumbent among the nine-candidate field, captured the third open seat.

Greenwell, a frequent critic of Superintendent Paul Gausman and his administration, said adding Michaelson and George is a positive change.

Both having classroom and building experience, which is a “skillset we’ve been missing for the last couple of years,” Greenwell told the Journal.

"They understand the stress teachers are under and the culture in the district we want to change," he said.

George, 59, taught at West High for 31 years before retiring. He taught government, coached wrestling and was a special education teacher for a time.

Michaelson, 61, taught and coached for 35 years -- 30 of those at West Middle School.

“Myself and Michaelson have 60 plus years of experiences,” George said. “We have a lot to share.”

George, who is currently a substitute teacher, said he believes the community understands people who have experience in the classroom which can be beneficial to the board.

He said it is too early to say what solutions will be created, but the goal is to put students in a position to be successful.

Michaelson said the board has a lot of work to do and a lot of moving parts, so they need to work together to create solutions.

Both George and Michaelson were endorsed by the Sioux City Education Association, the union that represents the district's teachers. The SCEA also endorsed Joshua Potter, who finished fourth in the balloting Tuesday, 320 votes behind Alarcon-Flory.

Brenda Zahner, regional director for the Iowa and Sioux City education associations, said the union is looking forward to working with the newly-elected board members.

"Anytime you have people with first-hand knowledge you have a higher chance to be successful," she said.

While there is currently hesitancy among teachers to reach out to board members, Zahner hopes having former teachers on the board will help people feel more comfortable to share concerns and successes.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce endorsed Michaelson, Alarcon-Flory and The Rev. Joshua Potter.

Michaelson led the nine-candidate race with 3,493 votes -- or 21 percent of the votes. George was second with 2,558 votes -- or 16 percent and Alarcon-Flory was third with 2,305 votes -- or 14 percent.

The remaining candidates received 49 percent of the total votes, according to preliminary numbers. Just 6,865, or 17.56 percent of the city's 39,087 registered voters cast ballots Tuesday.

Alarcon-Flory, a small business owner, was elected to her third, four-year term.

After Alarcon-Flory, the order was Joshua Potter, 1,985 votes; Amanda Gibson, 1,627 votes, Shaun Broyhill, 1,392 votes; Arthur Ryan Baker, 1,063 votes; Michael Bushby, 904 votes and Chad Krastel, 553 votes.

