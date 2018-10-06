SIOUX CITY -- Carol Strait has had a long view of the process of creating a new Bryant Elementary school.
Strait lives in the 2700 block of Jackson Street, and her daughter, son-in-law and four grandchildren live in the 2900 block of Jones Street, just two houses south of the building that is under construction.
"They bought it so that their kids could go to Bryant. They are super excited about it," Strait said of Chris and Christina Fox.
Strait added, "If I see the workers, I will encourage them a bit, give them a thumbs up. It is my grandkids' education. It is wonderful for the neighborhood."
The construction workers in recent months have completed key steps, so the opening of a new Bryant Elementary School building remains on schedule for August 2019.
"We are very pleased to say this project has been on schedule since day one," Brian Fahrendholz, director of operations and maintenance, said Thursday.
At the same time, about a dozen blocks away, the initial work is underway for a new Hunt Elementary, which is the second major project ongoing in the school district.
In both cases, old schools will be replaced with new buildings bearing the same name. Overall, as the warm season construction days wind down, Fahrendholz said things look good.
"We are excited to get one of these projects going and one completed," Fahrendholz said.
The new Bryant Elementary, which will house grades K-5, is set to open next year. The new Hunt Elementary, also a K-5 school, is projected to open in 2022.
School district officials are aiming to construct a new Bryant to replace the old building, at 821 30th St., which dated to 1890 before it was demolished in summer 2016. That happened after considerable neighborhood controversy on where the school should be built.
After a new 10-acre spot could not be found, school officials morphed to a three-level option at the same spot where the old school was located. The size will be 106,950 square feet, to accommodate up to 625 pupils.
Fahrendholz said the 2017 weather cooperated, so the building was enclosed by mid-December, which meant workers could proceed with interior work during winter in a heated environment. Similar good news played out over the year since, he said, so in the next few weeks such projects as exterior brick placement and exterior window work will be done.
Over the winter months ahead, the Bryant interior work will include sheetrocking of walls and installation of electrical and plumbing fixtures. The classrooms should come together by early summer, Fahrendholz said.
The school board approved a low bid of $17.3 million for the main part of the Bryant work from Hoogendoorn Construction, of Canton, South Dakota. Counting two earlier phases, the total cost is about $21 million.
While the new Bryant is being built, the school's students are attending classes in the former Crescent Park Elementary building.
Meanwhile, plans for the new Hunt Elementary keep moving along, so the midtown neighborhood is changing in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Jackson and Nebraska streets. Homes were bought by the school district along both sides of the street, and all but two have demolished.
The number of off-street parking spots adjacent to First United Methodist Church has dropped, since church officials sold one of two parking lots to make room for Hunt.
All that was done in order to get rid of the Hunt Elementary School in the 2000 blocks of the streets, so a new one can be built just to the south. The existing school, which dates to 1906, is by far the oldest in the city’s public school system.
It will be demolished after students use the building for one last year through May 2019, then for a few years they will be relocated to Crescent Park.
Fahrendholz said a final design of the roughly 90,000 square foot building is underway, and will likely be aired in 2019. School officials decided to keep the Hunt school to two levels and not build a third floor, which could have increased the cost by $2 million.
Current tasks on the new Hunt grounds include installation of geothermal wells. The third bid package in the Hunt project will likely be taken to the Sioux City School Board in spring 2019, for site work such as demolishing the school and the last two homes, along with remaining street and underground utilities reconstruction, Fahrendholz said.
A fourth bid package is expected by late 2019 or early 2020, for the main construction of the building.
Overall, Fahrendholz said people living near both school projects like what they've seen.
"We seem to get a lot of support from neighbors," he said.