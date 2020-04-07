Two Sioux City school administrators receive top state awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City School District administrators were announced as recipients of top 2020 year administrator awards by School Administrators of Iowa on Tuesday.

Kim Buryanek, associate superintendent for the district, was selected Central Office Administrator of the Year, while Amy Denney, principal of Perry Creek Elementary and Clark Early Childhood Center, was named Elementary Principal of the Year.

School Administrators of Iowa Executive Director Roark Horn said both women were highly deserving of the awards. They will be honored at the association’s upcoming annual conference.

“Dr. Buryanek not only provides outstanding leadership and service to the school district, but she has also been called to lead regional expertise with initiatives, such as the effort to increase kindergarten readiness throughout the entire Siouxland community. It is her ability to not only lead within, but also outside her district that sets her apart," Horn said in a release.

A former English teacher, Buryanek previously served the district as director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Denney has served as a principal at various district schools since 2008, after beginning her educational career as a first-grade teacher.