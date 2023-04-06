AKRON, Iowa – Two students have been expelled from the Akron-Westfield Community School District for the remainder of the year.

The move comes after a video of an attack at Akron-Westfield High School was circulated online last week.

The Akron-Westfield school board unanimously voted to expel two unidentified students during a public meeting on Wednesday. No information was provided on what involvement the specific students had in the incident.

On March 30, a video was captured of an Akron-Westfield student approaching another student who was sitting on the ground. The pair exchanged a few words before the first student started physically assaulting the second student. The video shows another student stepping in to stop it.

The public meeting on Wednesday featured two closed sessions. The board cited an Iowa Code that allows them to hold a closed session “to conduct a hearing on discipline of a student.” Around 40 community members and students were in attendance.

The first closed session took over an hour. In the open session, the board voted unanimously to expel the student immediately, based on Superintendent Derek Briggs' recommendation. The board then voted to enter the second closed session, which took around 45 minutes, with the same conclusion.

The board read the same statement as a motion for both students. No public board commentary was made.

"I move that the board accept the superintendent’s recommendation that the student who was the subject of the disciplinary hearing be expelled from the Akron-Westfield School District immediately to continue through the 2023-24 school year prior to eligibility to request readmittance," said school board members Josh Martinsen and Kaylene Hawkins.

Written findings and the conclusion will be sent to the student and family, according to the board.

The Akron-Westfield Community School District addressed the incident the same day it occurred in a Facebook post, stating the school was aware of the situation and in communication with the families involved.

"To say we are disappointed in what was depicted in the video is an understatement and we are taking this matter very seriously," according to a statement posted by the district on Saturday. The district stated they would be following their “policies and procedures to determine the next steps.”

The district said in a Facebook post that due to the confidentiality of the situation, they would not share additional details.

“Additionally, because federal and state laws, in addition to our local school policies, guide us to ensure confidentiality in these situations, the district will not comment further publicly on this or any situation that involves our students as we work through our processes,” according to the Facebook post.

On Monday, a student assembly was held to discuss the situation with the Area Education Agency Crisis Team in attendance, according to the Akron-Westfield Community School District.

"During the assemblies, it was emphasized that school is to be a safe place for all to attend and staff will do everything we can to uphold that commitment," according to an Akron-Westfield CSD Facebook post.

Students were told to report bullying to staff members or someone else they trust to be shared with school personnel or send a message in the “Bullying and Harassment Incident Form” link, which can be anonymous.

"We will not tolerate the mistreatment of others and when that happens it will continue to be dealt with swiftly and consistently following school policy and providing each individual with due process," according to the post.