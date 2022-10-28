United Township earns prestigious award for financial reporting

The United Township High School District No. 30 was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and represents significant accomplishments by an entity and its management. The district earned the award for its annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2021.
GFOA represents public finance officials throughout the U.S. and Canada and works to advance excellence in government finance through professional development, best practices, resources and practical research for over 21,000 members and the communities they serve.
Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools rated as high performing schools in Iowa, a drop from "exceptional" last year. VIBE Academy was ranked in the bottom 5% of schools in the state. Irving Elementary moved up in the rankings for the 21-22 school year.
Davenport high school students known as the “DCSD Green Teams” weeded the Living Land and Waters tree nursery on Sunday, marking the group’s first official environmental service project since launching this summer.
The recreation center will feature a turf field and a 3 to 4- lane track. The space will be used for Briar Cliff's football, golf, soccer, softball and track, as well as academic research, student gatherings and community activities.