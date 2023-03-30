Students at United Township High School in East Moline no longer will have to pay to take dual-credit coursework, beginning next year.

The decision to waive student fees was made unanimously by the school board this week in an effort to open more advancement opportunities to all students, regardless of economic standing.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Morrow said federal Title I funds gave the district the flexibility to make it happen after he and other school officials talked a couple of months ago about ways to increase access and opportunities.

"That's where the conversation started," he said. "We wanted to eliminate as many barriers as possible for our students."

Currently, 365 UT students are enrolled in dual-credit courses, according to Principal Matt Wright.

The courses cost students 75$ total, or 25$ per credit hour, and are programmed through Black Hawk College. The credits are transferrable to any state college in Illinois.

"We know and understand that $75 may not be much money to some people, but it is a lot of money to others," Wright said. "I'm excited that our Board voted this through and for our continued partnership with Black Hawk College; they are excellent to work with. We want to provide as many opportunities as possible for our students to earn college credit while they are here."

The high school will offer 17 dual credit courses next school year.

Though Morrow said the district has "no strong data." indicating that the fees were a significant barrier for students looking to earn college credits, he still hopes to welcome those the fees may have deterred.

"If eliminating that barrier helps gives kids exposure to college classes, it's well worth it," he said. "We hope that by taking dual-credits at UT, it helps students get a leg up on their associate's and bachelor's degrees—and helps students and their families save money."

Recognizing that some students have needed to pay out-of-pocket for these opportunities, Morrow calls the decision to waive fees a "nice value added to education" overall. He's also seen UT's dual-credit offerings spur momentum for teachers.

"Teachers have really taken it to heart, in terms of pursuing their master's degree in their subject areas in order to teach those (dual-credit) classes," Morrow said. "We're really fortunate that our teachers see that value."

In addition to waiving fees, UT will offer a dual-credit math course for the first time next year. Additional dual credit opportunities will be available through UT's Area Career Center, which focuses on career and technical education and training, Wright said.

