SIOUX CITY — Students at Unity Elementary School learned about Arbor Day Friday. Some students even got to plant a tree.

Kelly Bach and Brett Prince with Sioux City Parks and Recreation spoke to Unity Elementary students on Friday about the history of Arbor Day and the importance of planting trees to the environment.

As a fun activity, students in Unity's leadership team got to help plant a tree outside the school.

Unity Principal Eric Kilburn said the tree planted Friday has an expected growth rate of two to four feet a year for 10 years. He encouraged the kids to keep an eye on it and visit the tree after graduation from high school.

When pioneers began settling in Nebraska there was a significant lack of trees. Nebraska City resident and newspaper editor J. Sterling Morton advocated for people to start planting them and on Jan. 4, 1987, he proposed creating Arbor Day, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

The first celebration was on April 10, 1872, and it was estimated more than one million trees were planted in the state.

