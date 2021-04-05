University of South Dakota breaks ground on new health sciences building

“Oral health plays a significant part in overall health," said Scott Jones, president and CEO of Delta Dental of South Dakota. "Expanding the dental hygiene program at USD helps ensure access to oral health care for South Dakota's future. The new facility also offers unique oral health learning opportunities among all of the health sciences programs."

Housing all the programs together allows students to collaborate in the type of real-life practical situations they will encounter every day in hospitals and clinics across South Dakota.

“The new building will stimulate collaboration and innovation among our students, faculty and staff,” said Haifa Abou Samra, dean of the School of Health Sciences. “Unifying the many health sciences programs under one roof with innovative technologies will create a transformative and dynamic learning environment that allows our faculty to prepare students for the emerging and increasingly complex needs of health care.”

The School of Health Sciences building is projected to be completed in August 2023.

Over the last decade, 4,400 people have earned degrees from the USD School of Health Sciences, with 63% living and/or working in South Dakota.