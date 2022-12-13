UNL begins demolition of Piper Hall; area will become new green space

The facility was the final addition on a complex that housed women for four decades at UNL.
The Carrie Belle Raymond Hall — the Georgian Colonial building now known as Neihardt — opened in 1932 and was followed by two additional wings in 1939 before Piper was added in 1956.
Along with serving as a women’s residence hall, Piper Hall was also the headquarters for an intercultural exchange on campus that began in 1972, with international and domestic students living together in close proximity.
That led the facility with double-occupancy rooms to become a co-ed dormitory.
Most recently, after UNL moved its Honors Program out of Neihardt, Piper Hall was used during the COVID-19 pandemic for students needing to isolate.
Piper Hall’s final resting place — the Bluff Road landfill — will be the same as the former Cather and Pound halls.
The twin, 13-story facilities opened to the east of Neihardt and Piper in 1963, were demolished in a controlled implosion in 2017.
The move is intended to save the foundation money on accounting, payroll and benefits, said school board president Dan Greenwell during Monday's meeting. The board unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding between the district and foundation.
Augustana College alumnus Nelly Cheboi is one of 10 nominees in the running for the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year award. She describes her time at Augustana College as "transformational" and regards the Quad-Cities as home.
The results of various statewide performance assessments show SCCSD schools are mostly staying the same in performance year to year, but drops in performance are frequently related to students with disabilities and English language learners.