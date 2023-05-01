The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is beginning a nine-month renovation project on Morrill Hall, also commonly known as the Nebraska State Museum.

The project will include better energy conservation, improved access in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and installation of new HVAC systems.

"We're excited to begin the differed maintenance project," Susan Weller, director of the State Museum, said in a statement. "There will be some inconveniences for guests in the coming months, but our team is committed to providing a quality museum experience."

The museum will remain open during construction. Construction will occur by floor, so three of four exhibition floors will always be open to guests.

During Phase 1, scheduled for May 1 to July 31, the first floor of Morrill Hall will be closed to the public, and the Marx Discovery Center will be temporarily relocated to the second floor.

Phase 2 will close the second floor from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, and Phase 3 will occur on the third floor from Nov. 1 through Feb. 9, 2024.

"We appreciate the support of our members and the community during these renovations," Weller said. "The outcome will be worth the wait, and we look forward to sharing a refreshed Morrill Hall with everyone"

Details on the project and progress of the construction can be found at the museum's website, https://museum.unl.edu/construction and social media accounts.

