Though he’s found his calling in the band room, University of Nebraska-Lincoln musical arts doctoral student Trevor Frost has always felt a connection to the outdoors.

He’ll soon have a chance to pursue both passions simultaneously, having recently been named a member of the six-person “Composing in the Wilderness” program, which takes musicians on a 10-day journey into the Alaskan frontier led by Austin State University music professor Stephen Lias.

“Creating a wind band piece, my favorite ensemble to write for, inspired by the Alaskan wilderness, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Frost said in a news release about the program. “I can’t wait to witness the beauty Alaska has to hold and express it through my music.”

Part camping trip, part music seminar, the “Composing in the Wilderness” program will kick off its 11th annual adventure on Saturday, shuttling Frost, Lias and five other composers via bush plane to the Southern Alaska rocky forests of Lake Clark National Park. The participants will spend three days among nature before spending another three in a secluded retreat in which they will transform their experiences into wind symphonies that will be performed next year by ensembles in Nebraska, Michigan and Texas.

“Alaska always has surprises in store for us, and it teaches all the participants both how inspiring the natural world is, but also how small we are in comparison,” Lias said in the news release. “The final works tend to be highly diverse and compelling and have focused on everything from the graceful movements of the caribou to the slow shifting of tectonic plates and glaciers. I can’t wait to see what our 2023 participants create.”

Natural beauty has always been a fixture in Frost’s life, having grown up among the mountains in Milford, New Hampshire, which is also a short drive from the beach.

June’s adventure won’t be the first time Frost has drawn from nature to compose a work of music.

During a summer while he was pursuing his undergraduate degree in music education in New Hampshire, Frost took a day trip down to Cape Cod, Massachusetts. After taking several photos, sound recordings and notes about the landscape, he condensed his findings into a 25-minute wind symphony.

“The idea is to try to take something visual and turn it into something oral, where I’m able to inspire the audience to have those similar experiences,” Frost said during an interview with the Journal Star.

When he encountered Lias’ booth for Composing in the Wilderness during a band and orchestra conference in Chicago in late 2021, he was interested based on his past experience.

While the trip scheduled for that upcoming summer was already fully booked, and focused on smaller-scale chamber ensemble composition, Lias promised an even more ambitious program for 2023 that would incorporate a wind ensemble.

Frost applied the next year, passing through a rigorous selection process that drew from a pool of 23 applicants that ranged anywhere from his age and experience to fully tenured university professors, which he described as an incredibly humbling experience.

“One of my first reactions was just pure excitement, and just kind of blown away, like, ‘Wow, really? Me? This random person?’” he said.

The selection process was just the first hurdle to clear, however. Frost needed to acquire funding to participate in the program, and after being turned down for a student grant, he turned to GoFundMe to help finance the venture.

As of May 25, Frost had reached $3,300 of his $5,000 funding goal, just enough for him to make the trip in conjunction with his own savings. He said he was grateful to those who have helped by contributing, and also thanked his parents for their support.

“Without their help, I probably wouldn’t have been able to go at all,” Frost said.

Beyond the experience itself, Frost expects the trip to pay major dividends for his future career, serving as a stepping stone into the highly competitive professional composition field. He’ll also make beneficial connections with the other composers in the program.

“Having these connections is kind of spreading awareness of not only my own music, but (their) music as well,” he said.

