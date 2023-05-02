The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has become one of 133 colleges and universities to earn a gold rating from the Association for Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

The Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System — better known as STARS — tracks the efforts of hundreds of universities to curb greenhouse gas emissions, improve building efficiency, and further other sustainability initiatives on their campuses.

UNL, which has more than 50 individuals who compile activities and data points for its report, has participated in the STARS program since 2014, when it earned a bronze rating. It reached a silver rating in 2016.

The gold rating was awarded April 23 and will be good for three years.

“Our Office of Sustainability has been working to achieve this gold rating for nearly a decade, and I am proud of our campus community for the continued dedication to our sustainability efforts,” said Jim Jackson, associate vice chancellor for university operations.

While the name implies a focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions — UNL has reported a 20% drop in its emissions between 2017 and 2019 — STARS actually reflects data points in five broader areas: academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration, as well as innovation and leadership.

For example, UNL reported efforts to install automatic thermostats in its buildings that go into low-energy mode at nights, focused on achieving a bicycle-friendly campus designation, as well as expanded efforts to offer classes about sustainability.

UNL's report also highlighted the formation of the Environment, Sustainability and Resiliency Council responsible for moving the university toward its sustainability goals, the use of biodigesters in Dining Services, and an "All in the Hall" recycling program that focuses on minimizing the waste sent to the landfill.

Hartman said UNL plans to continue its sustainability programs with the goal of achieving a platinum designation, something only 12 institutions have done so far.

"Platinum is our ultimate goal, but we remain focused on making continued progress on goals outlined in UNL's Environment, Sustainability and Resilience Master Plan," Hartman said. "Our combined work has ushered in a new era of sustainability for this university, and that's momentum that we want to keep building upon."

