Faculty leaders at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say they are concerned by a proposal to move responsibility for Husker Athletics out of the chancellor's office and into the university system president's office.

Kelli Kopocis, president of UNL's Faculty Senate, said campus leaders were "blindsided" by the proposal to put NU President Ted Carter in charge of providing policy direction and oversight to the athletic office.

"The system is only as strong as the flagship," Kopocis, an assistant professor of practice in UNL's College of Engineering, told the NU Board of Regents on Wednesday.

"Moving the oversight of Husker Athletics away from the flagship will have grave consequences to the academic side of the institution," she added.

The proposal came from Lincoln Regent Tim Clare and Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice, who said it made sense for the leader of NU's system, "with a direct line to the Board of Regents" to have oversight of the program.

Regents did not discuss the proposed amendment to their bylaws at a special meeting Wednesday. The item appeared as "for information only" on the agenda.

The board will take it up for consideration at the June 22 meeting.

Kopocis said faculty on the 13-member Intercollegiate Athletics Committee raised concerns about how the change could affect UNL, and more specifically, Husker student-athletes.

"How will Varner Hall and the Board of Regents work with UNL faculty, residence life and other campus-level offices and services that our student-athletes interact with every day?" Kopocis asked. "Who will ultimately be responsible for their education, health and safety?"

Kopocis said others have questioned if the revenue generated by Husker Athletics would remain with UNL's campus, where some goes to fund scholarship programs for non-athletes, or if it would be absorbed by the system.

She also said UNL's next leader — Chancellor Ronnie Green will retire at the end of June; Carter named former Southern Miss President Rodney Bennett as the priority candidate to succeed him last week — would not represent the campus on the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors.

"The Big Ten Academic Alliance has helped UNL negotiate better library collections and access, technology collaboration, large-scale purchasing power and leadership development for faculty and staff," Kopocis said.

All of those connections help maintain UNL's designation as a Research 1 university, she added.

Regents did not address Kopocis' comments Wednesday.

After the meeting, Carter said he had "a fair amount of experience" dealing with the NCAA when he served as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, including serving on the NCAA's Board of Governors.

He said that if regents go through with the change, it would not dilute the new chancellor's role or involvement with Husker Athletics.

Carter also said he told regents to "take Ted Carter out of it" when making their decision.

"If it's the right thing to do, it's the right thing to do," Carter said.

