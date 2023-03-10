The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's next chancellor should be a student-oriented leader and catalyst for change, according to a job description released Thursday.

A search advisory committee developed the position profile after a series of public forums in February, calling for a chancellor with a strong knowledge of UNL's history who can be a "catalyst for change" at NU's flagship campus.

The position was opened after Chancellor Ronnie Green announced in December he would retire after seven years in the role. Green's last day is June 30.

“The consistent theme in feedback from our stakeholders is that we need to find someone who won’t be afraid to dream big about UNL’s future — someone with the energy and courage to rally a diverse community around a vision for meeting the urgent and complex needs of our state, our workforce and the world," NU President Ted Carter said in a news release.

Other highlights of the position profile include a commitment to inclusivity, ability to drive economic development and an understanding of the unique role Nebraska Athletics plays in the state.

AGB Search, the firm leading the chancellor search, is accepting applicants until April 7. A complete job description, including how to submit an application, is available at agbsearch.com.

Photos: UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green through the years