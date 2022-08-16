UNL student part of winning team at international soil judging contest

The sandy, reddish-brown soils of Scotland weren’t the dark, clay-heavy soils of Nebraska and the Great Plains Kennadi Griffis and her colleagues on Team USA were used to.

But the outcome for the best collegiate soil judgers in the U.S. on the world stage was the same.

Griffis, a soon-to-be junior environmental science major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her three teammates won top honors at the International Soil Judging Competition in Scotland July 26-31.

It’s the fourth time Team USA has won the international competition hosted by the World Congress of Soil Science, but the first time a Husker has competed.

“It was kind of expected, but still exciting,” said Griffis, a native of Lincoln. “Being able to come home and say I was part of the team that got first in the world is pretty special.”

But, the competition wasn’t easy for Griffis and teammates Ben Atkins and Clare Tallamy of Virginia Tech, and Isaac Nollen of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

As a member of UNL’s Soil Judging Team, Griffis said she gets to work with others to maximize each’s strengths, whether it be assessing the landscape, describing the color, or determining the composition of the soil in a shallow pit.

When Team USA arrived in Scotland the week of the competition, they had to quickly determine who would be tackling what task during the hour-long team contest.

“It ended up working very well,” Griffis said. “When we got to the competition, everyone got serious all of a sudden and realized we have to work together.”

Griffis was assigned to judge the texture and color of the soils during the competition, which saw the U.S. square off against a team from Mexico, alternating time spent in the pit and outside it as the college students try to craft a complete profile.

The Spodosols and Histosols, reddish brown and sandy and full of organic matter, were vastly different than the soils in the Great Plains due in part to the more frequent precipitation, which Griffis said was something she had little experience with before arriving in Scotland.

Her teammates from Virginia Tech, where the soils are sandier and more organic, helped Griffis calibrate her judging by breaking down a sample in her hand to look for decomposed material.

“I really had to lean on my teammates and was asking them for a lot of help throughout the week,” she said.

One of the pits for the individual competition was entirely organic; something Griffis had never attempted to judge before, she said.

“That day I had to, there was no other choice,” she said. “I used everything I learned that week.”

The work over the last year in pits in Nebraska and beyond, as well as the lessons shared with her Team USA colleagues, paid off.

The Americans beat out Australia, Spain, South Korea and Italy in the overall competition.

Griffis, meanwhile, finished 12th in the individual contest out of 37 competitors.

When the school year starts again next week, so will UNL’s Soil Judging Team in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

Griffis said she plans to continue competing and build upon her experience at the international competition.

“There is so much more to see and so many more places to travel,” she said. “It gave me an itch to keep exploring.”