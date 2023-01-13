 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNMC's Benschoter was a national pioneer in telemedicine and distance learning

OMAHA — Patients today routinely consult with doctors over internet platforms, a practice that accelerated during the pandemic, and students take courses all over the world via distance learning.

Reba Benschoter

Benschoter

But in 1964, television was young. That year, Reba Benschoter became director of a National Institute of Mental Health grant that led to the establishment and testing of what is believed to be the nation’s first two-way, closed-circuit telemedicine system.

Benschoter, an emeritus professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, later recalled that Dec. 2, 1964, marked the “true beginning of telemedicine in the U.S.”

Recognized nationally as a pioneer in the development of telemedicine and distance learning, she later led what then was the university’s School of Allied Health Professions, serving as its associate dean within the UNMC College of Medicine from 1985 to 1995. Colleagues credit her for laying the foundation of today’s College of Allied Health Professions and helping forge rural outreach programs.

People are also reading…

Benschoter died Jan. 1 at 92.

Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, called her a trailblazer and among those who helped make the university’s goal of a statewide campus a reality. “We are proud to continue her legacy of bringing UNMC and its resources to people all across Nebraska and beyond,” he said.

Benschoter was preceded in death by her husband. In addition to her oldest daughter, she is survived by daughters Mary Miller and Annmarie Rollag of Omaha; son Brian of Austin, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

