Unpacking Davenport schools' community survey results

Thousands of Davenport parents and residents have spoken.

The Davenport School District hired School Perceptions LLC to conduct a survey and help digest the resulting data. It was intended to solicit input on taxpayers' and parents' preferred route for right-sizing the district, paying for changes and overall district satisfaction.

Respondents indicated a preference for an alternative dubbed Pathway #2, which is a K-5, 6-8 grade configuration. If adopted as tentatively proposed, the first phase of this pathway would close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe Elementary Schools — effective at the beginning of next school year.

Community survey pathway proposals Pathway #1: A K-4, 5-8 grade configuration option, resulting in 12 elementary schools, six intermediate schools, three high schools and one specialty (alternative) high school option. The community survey states that this pathway would: Invest more money at the intermediate school level thus reducing the funds available at the high school level in the first phase of implementation

Provide higher annual operational savings because of having fewer schools

Create additional space at each remaining elementary school by moving the 5th and 6th grades to the intermediate level

Design intermediate schools that separate 5th/6th-grade students from 7th/8th-grade students

Provide 5th and 6th-grade students with better access to higher-level courses Pathway #2: A K-5, 6-8 grade configuration option, resulting in 15 elementary schools, five intermediate schools, three high schools and one specialty (alternative) high school option. The community survey states that this pathway would: Invest less money at the intermediate school level thus increasing funds available at the high school level in the first phase of implementation

Not save as much money in annual expenses compared to Pathway #1

Serve 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students in educational “houses” to provide separate learning experiences (the gym, cafeteria, and music areas would be shared)

School Perceptions President Bill Foster said the data resulting from the 4,409 Davenport responses was enough to be statistically significant.

Respondent information was broken into three categories: parents with students in Davenport schools; district staff and non-staff; non-parent respondents.

“When you do a survey sampling like this, by definition, your parents and staff are more interested, so they’re going to be over-represented in the data," Foster said. "So to remove any bias from it, you need to look at each group separately."

Though non-staff respondents without children in Davenport schools may seem more out of touch with the district’s long-range facility plans compared to other respondents, Foster said, this data is important.

“As the board thinks about what to do, we have to literally put more weight on that group, which represents more voters than the parents and staff,” he said. “The district is in a position where they’re going to have to pick a direction to start going down a framework to downsize, right-size, consolidate — whatever word you want to use, to be more efficient. Really the essence of this survey was to pick a direction."

The district presented survey results at its Nov. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting, where Foster broke down the findings.

“The board has made a commitment to utilizing data and input from the community to move forward, so this is one of the key components to that. We’ve had this date circled on our calendar; from this moment forward, the heavy lift is going to occur,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said at the meeting.

After the survey presentation, district leadership and representatives from Bray Architects discussed the possible scenarios for implementing Pathway #2.

Bray used 2022-2023 district enrollment to guide projections for what schools students will attend if their schools close:

Buchanan students would distribute to Fillmore, Harrison and Truman

Washington students would distribute to Garfield, Madison and McKinley

Monroe students would distribute to Hayes, Jackson, Jefferson and Wilson

John Mahon of Bray said they used a "regional-based approach" to try and map which adjacent schools would absorb Buchanan, Washington and Monroe students. No construction or building investments would be required to accommodate the flood of these students, and the district will consider additional capital improvements once the first phase is complete.

All details regarding changes to district boundary lines and transportation will be further discussed and confirmed in the future.

“Once that boundary line starts to be speculated, then also financials can start to be speculated,” Mahon said at the meeting. The district and Bray have an "attendance-boundary change" study underway to help guide future investments.

Pathway #2 also initially proposed converting Walcott K-8 into a 6-8 intermediate school.

“If we decide in phase one to go to a 6-8 model immediately … that’s when we would be considering Buffalo and Blue Grass sixth-graders transitioning to the Walcott building one year sooner than they currently do, so they have the junior high experience like the rest of the district,” said Bray President Matt Wolfert. “I believe that’s the extent of the conversation we’ve had regarding the impact of a grade configuration change on our west-side schools.”

Schneckloth said the district’s shift to a 6-8 grade configuration model for its intermediate schools likely will not begin until fall 2024 at the earliest, pending phase one.

A combined 59% of respondents from each survey category said they’d need more information on the pathway proposals before choosing their preferred plans, though these responses still indicate helpful input moving forward.

“I want to echo the feedback we received where ‘We need more information,’ well now is the time when the information comes, starting tonight,” Schneckloth said.

Foster also suggested holding focus groups or community forums, which has been done in the past with long-range facility planning, to explain the pathway and continually gather input from the community.

Survey respondents were asked to rate the district from one to four — with four being “great” — in the following areas:

Delivering a high-quality education

Keeping the public informed

Managing funds appropriately

Building pride in the community

Across all areas, district staff responses averaged a 2.33 rating, 2.35 for parents and 2.13 for non-parents, non-staff — all landing in the “fair” category.

Foster said they worked with the district to formulate those survey questions, reflecting on what district leadership felt was important as a framework, or “planning baseline,” moving forward.

“There’s been a lot of turmoil, changes and whatnot over the last couple of years. I think the goal was to create a baseline measurement that we can measure our progress against as they work on construction, communications, financial management, building right in the community; those are things they want to work on,” Foster said. “So this is a way to measure success as they work on their plan.”

When asked on a scale of one to 10 how likely respondents were to recommend the district to friends and family, 25% of responses fell in neutral territory, with an average score of 5.26.

Foster said the questions regarding district satisfaction are used as an indicator of willingness to support a bond referendum.

The district will fund the first phase of its long-range facility plans using SAVE penny sales tax and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) funds. Regardless of which pathway is approved, the survey asked the community to consider an $85 million bond referendum to complete the first phases of the plan:

53% of staff respondents said they’d either “definitely” or “probably” support the bond referendum, while 19% said they’d either definitely or probably not support the referendum. 28% were undecided.

43% of parent respondents said they’d either “definitely” or “probably” support the bond referendum, while 27% said they’d either definitely or probably not support the referendum. 30% were undecided.

42% of non-staff, non-parent respondents said they’d either “definitely” or “probably” support the bond referendum, while 40% said they’d either definitely or probably not support the referendum. 18% were undecided.

Survey findings show that district voters would not support an $85 million bond referendum at this time. These feelings were echoed by school board member Kent Paustian, who brought up the district’s excess capacity at the meeting — a core reason for its need to consolidate.

“We’ve got 5,600 empty spaces,” he said. “We’ve just gone through a bunch of financial issues with the district and to turn around and close buildings, then turn around and spend $85 million dollars, to me, makes no fiscal sense at all.”

Board member Bruce Potts said the district is dealing with an “umbrella” concept now, and further details must be considered. Paustian maintained that he wouldn’t support an $85 million bond referendum until buildings close and boundaries change.

“Because we’re still dealing with issues with open-enrollment out, and until we change what’s going on in our schools, that will continue,” he said. “Are we just going to accept open enrollment out of the district, or are we going to do something about it?”

Wolfert, of Bray Architects, said any bond referendum would be years off.

“...And this data doesn’t remain valid for years, so this is a good way to foreshadow and gauge a point in time of ‘Where is the community?’ in terms of an additional investment,” he said. “We’ll have to have conversations years down the road.”

Both Bray spokesmen said there could be opportunities for future closures or expansions at all grade levels once phase one is complete, but their focus to this point has been on the first phase of pathway proposals.

Board President Dan Gosa called on Bray to produce a hard timeline on what it’d take to finish phase one of Pathway #2 and how many phases it would take to get the entire plan done. He also asked them to include potential facility investments or upgrades to align with the money allocated, what a true “feeder” pathway would look like if Walcott stayed a K-8 school and to include a “game plan” on what the district’s Creative Arts Academy could look like.

Looking at the survey data overall, Foster gave props to the district as a “team that’s trying to put together a plan.”

“It’s a relatively new team. I think they’re saying, ‘We need community input to make decisions, and we’re committed to doing that,’ which they did. They also said, ‘We’re going to think not only about facilities but also our academics, communication, other things we’re going to try and improve on two fronts concurrently,’ which I give them credit for,” Foster said.

“It’s easier to say, ‘Gosh, let’s just work on one thing at a time,’ but they’re saying ‘No, we’ve got this baseline data, and we’re going to continue to work on a plan to try to right-size our operations.’”

Noting the sheer size and population of Davenport schools, Foster acknowledged that difficult decisions will be made.

“I think they’re doing a good job, working on a process that’s hard. It’s a big district, and many people are involved, but I think they’re working on a very good process,” he said. “They’re not done yet, but they’ve begun the first step of a long journey … there are certainly challenges, but there are for every large community we work with, and they’re on the right track.”