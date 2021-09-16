UPDATED: 9 candidates seek 3 seats on Sioux City school board; Alarcon-Flory lone incumbent to run again

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Broyhill works as a senior software engineer and is in his fifth run for elective office in Sioux City. He initially won a school board seat in 2013, but before the first meeting, he resigned from the board, citing a 120-day jail sentence for violating probation on a misdemeanor theft charge from 2002 in northeast Nebraska.

He also was an unsuccessful candidate for the school board in 2017 and an Iowa House seat in 2016.

Broyhill said his main concern with the district is the most recent Iowa Assessment scores. The initial results show 62 percent of third grade students are non-proficient in English and language arts, and 44 percent of 11th grade students are non-proficient in math.

He said the scores are extremely poor and he is interested in focusing on how to turn the scores around.

A few of his goals are to focus on the students and have a board that works with the community.

Gibson worked as a paralegal for 19 years, and is currently completing a bachelor's degree in history to eventually become a teacher.

Gibson said that for someone to effect change, they have to be part of it in an active roll.