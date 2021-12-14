UPDATED: East High, East Middle lock down on Tuesday following social media threat

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City East High and Middle School were put on lockdown for a short period of time on Tuesday following a threat made on social media.

West High School also received threats but wasn't put on lockdown.

The threat to East High involved a person posting a picture of a gun, stating they were on their way to school, according to a Sioux City Police Department press release.

The Sioux City Police Department found that a 14-year-old female had created the post with the intent to cause alarm but had no plan for carrying out the threat, according to a press release.

"The juvenile had created a fake profile on Snapchat and made threats to use a weapon at the school," according to the release.

The individual was taken to Woodbury County Juvenile Detention and charged with a class D felony for terrorism threats and harassment.

Another threat was posted earlier in the day towards West High School. The Sioux City Police identified a 15-year-old male as responsible for the posts. The department referred the incident to the County Attorney's Office for charges, according to the release.

A notification was sent to parents of students at each school, which urged them to not go to the school buildings. As of 1:38 p.m., the lockdown had ended.

“Students and staff are safe, and the lockout has been lifted at both schools,” Director of Communications Leslie Heying said.

No additional information is available at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1