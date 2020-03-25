UPDATED: Morningside, Dordt move to online classes for rest of semester due to COVID-19 concerns

Morningside College and Dordt University announced Wednesday they will shift all courses to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester, citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

As part of this decision, Morningside will close its residential halls at noon April 8, though students are encouraged to move out at their earliest convenience. Students are asked not to return to campus if they or anyone they've been in contact with experience coronavirus symptoms.

Morningside president John Reynders acknowledged some students, due to special circumstances, will not be able to leave campus. The college's Residence Life office will be working to accommodate those individuals.