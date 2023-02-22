SIOUX CITY — Due to a looming Wednesday winter storm, Sioux City students are getting out early.

Just after 9 a.m., the Sioux City Community School District officially announced on its Facebook page that "all SCCSD schools will have a two-hour early dismissal today, Wednesday, February 22."

Along with the student dismissal, the District said its downtown offices will close at 1:30 p.m.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools will be dismissing two hours early. South Sioux City schools will be dismissing at noon Wednesday.

According to the latest from the National Weather Service's Sioux Falls office, snow is likely to fall before 1 p.m. and then there's a chance of snow mixing with freezing rain and sleet throughout the rest of the day into the evening.

Total accumulation, of snow and sleet or freezing rain, is now expected to be around 5 inches.