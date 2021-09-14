UPDATED: Sioux City school board mulls mask mandate after judge puts state law on hold

SIOUX CITY – With a federal judge temporarily blocking a new state law that prohibited mask mandates in school districts, the Sioux City Community School Board will consider implementing such a requirement at a special meeting Wednesday.

Board vice chair Monique Scarlett wants the district to require all students, staff and visitors to wear facial coverings while in district buildings, arguing masks have been scientifically proven to be the second best way to reduce the spread of the virus.

“If we saw an obvious threat involving the safety of our students and staff, we would be remiss if we didn’t correct that threat,” Scarlett said at Monday's school board meeting. “The COVID-19 virus with all of its variants is a safety hazard the world hasn’t seen since 1918.”

Scarlett wanted the vote to be an emergency item on Monday’s meeting, but based on legal guidance, they postponed the vote to a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Those who know me, know I am about peace, I do not relish in any kind of fight, but some fights are worth engaging in, especially when the health of our children are at stake,” Scarlett said.

